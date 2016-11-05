Brazen bandits tie up, beat, rob Black Bush gas station owner

Two brazen bandits yesterday terrorised a Yakusari North, Black Bush Polder, Berbice businessman before escaping with cash and phone cards.

According to residents of the farming community, the businessman was tied up and badly beaten and left in his shop during the high noon ordeal.

The businessman, 71, whose name was given as Jhodan but is known as ‘Django’, operates a gas station, drinking spot and general store. He apparently lived alone.

A resident who went to the business to purchase gas found the place deserted.

After calling for several minutes, the resident reportedly heard muffled sounds and pushed open a side door and found the businessman tied up and on the floor.

He was gagged, his hands were tied behind his back and he was bloodied from having been badly beaten on the face.

According to reports, the two young bandits had a cutlass and a knife.

They escaped with over $150,000 in cash, phone cards and cell phones.

Residents expressed surprise at the brazen act as the business place is located on a busy road that is traversed by vehicles all day long.

Yakusari North, Black Bush Polder, is located about seven miles in from the Corentyne Public Road at Number 43 Village.