Beharry, Success Temple, Balesar family winners of Diwali motorcade

Nov 05, 2016 News 0

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Motorcade held last Saturday on the eve of Diwali saw thousands of Guyanese thronging the roadways and eventually converging at traditional end point- the LBI Community Centre Ground.
Over 20 floats participated from all across the country. winnrs
According to the body, for the first time, the event was carried live through E-networks.
President of the Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud, advocated for empowerment of women and investment in youth so that their full potential could be realised. She urged fathers and mothers to work as a team to develop stable families and that decisions be made wisely to influence all in a positive direction.
For the first time, the event saw ZEETV coming on board with the winner of ZEETV’s Sa RE Ga Ma Pa, Kushal Paul, and finalist, Jyotika Tangre, delighting the crowd with their performances.
Dances were also performed by the Dharmic Nritya Sangh with tassa drumming from Dynamic and Rising Stars Tassa Bands along with singing from top Guyanese artistes.
The results for the Dharmic Sabha’s Diwali Motocade 2016 were as follows:
Large category- Success Hindu Temple -1st (Coca Cola/ Icee); Golden Om Dharmic Youth Group -2nd (Toolsie Persaud Ltd. & Group of Companies and Regal Stationery & Computer Centre); Dharmic Naujawan -3rd (Guyana Power & Light Inc. & Denmor Garments); Soesdyke Vishnu Mandir – 4th (Smalta & Ansa McAl); LBI Hindu Temple -5th (Ready Mix Concrete Ltd. and TSD Lall & Co.), Good Hope Mahaica Mandir -6th (Guyana Bank For Trade &Industry).
Small category- Balesar Family-1st (Massy Guyana Ltd. and Cellsmart Inc.); Bath Shri Krishna Mandir- 2nd (UMDA PALKA Ghee & Barcellos Narine & Co. & Kanhai’s Guyana Electrical Agency); Camille’s Institute – 3rd (King’s Jewellery World & TCL Guyana Inc & DIGICOM); Philadephia Hindu Temple- 4th (Golyn & Sons & L. Seepersaud Maraj & Sons); Windsor Forest Radha Krishna Mandir -5th (Ishwar Ramlall – Brampton, Canada & Apex Insurance Brokers Inc.) and De Willem Hindu Temple -6th (LENS).
Commercial Category – EDWARD B. BEHARRY &COMPANY -1st (trophy-Demerara Bank Ltd.) and overall most Creative Prize – EDWARD B. BEHARRY & CO. – Trophy sponsored by Mr. Topper & Blue Waters – Southland Inc.
The Andrew Arts Trophy for Most Creative Design by mandirs was won by Success Hindu Temple.

