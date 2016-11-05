BCB first division tourney commences today

First division cricket is set to commence in the ancient county of Berbice this weekend with the Washington based Tenelec Fifty overs. In addition, after a prolonged period, two day first division cricket will return to Berbice. This competition is being sponsored so far by National Sports Commission, Office of the Prime Minister, Chris Lachman, Rajendra Ramlall and other friends of Berbice cricket. The board is finding it difficult to seek a single sponsor for this very important competition and as such, the executive initiated this method. The board pleads to any business or individuals in and out of Guyana to assist in the smooth running of this competition by making a contribution and contact can made on telephone numbers 623-6875 or 333-2375. Email can be sent to [email protected] or [email protected]

Fixtures for the 50-over are listed below:

ZONE A: West Berbice

ROUND ONE: 2016.11.05

Saywack Bush Lot vs West Berbice at Bush Lot and Blairmont vs Hemraj Bush Lot at Blairmont.

ROUND TWO: 2016.11 12

Blairmont vs Saywack Bush Lot at Blairmont and Hemraj Bushlot vs West Berbice at Bush Lot.

ROUND THREE: 2016.11.13

Blairmont vs West Berbice at Blairmont.

ZONE B

ROUND ONE: 2016.11.05

Edinburgh ve Police at Edinburgh and Young Warriors vs Tucber Park at Cumberland

ROUND TWO: 2016.11.12

Police vs Tucber Park at Edinburgh and Young Warriors vs Edinburgh at Cumberland

ROUND THREE: 2016.11.13

Young Warriors vs Police at Cumberland and Edinburgh vs Tucber Park at Edinburgh

ZONE C:

ROUND ONE: 2016.11.05

Upper Corentyne vs Skeldon at Red Rose Park and Rose Hall Town Bakewell vs Port Mourant at Area H. Albion drew the bye.

ROUND TWO: 2016.11.12

Upper Corentyne vs Port Mourant at Red Rose Park and Rose Hall Town vs Albion at Area H. Skeldon drew the bye.

ROUND THREE: 2016.11.13

Albion vs Port Mourant at Albion and Skeldon vs Rose Hall Town at Skeldon. Upper Corentyne drew the bye.

ROUND FOUR: Dates to be fixed.

Upper Corentyne vs Albion at Red Rose Park and Skeldon vs Port Mourant at Skeldon, Rose Hall Town drew the bye.

ROUND FIVE: Dates to be fixed.

Upper Corentyne vs Rose Hal Town at Red Rose Park and Skeldon vs Albion at Skeldon. Port Mourant drew the bye.

Teams are asked to submit their score sheets early for the press releases and compilation of statistics.