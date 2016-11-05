All set for West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce 10/10 cricket competition

Latest update November 5th, 2016 12:55 AM
The West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WBCIC) in support of young cricketers and the development of Sports in Region 5 will be staging a one day 10/10 fund rising cricket competition tomorrow, November 06 at the Blairmont Community Centre Ground, West Bank, Berbice.
The tournament will be contested among six teams namely; Cotton Tree Die Hard, Blairmont Blazers, Achievers of West Berbice, Universal DVD of Port Mourant, Albion and D’Edward Cricket Club. A small Admission fee is attached and the funds raised will go towards the less fortunate children.
WBCIC President, Imran Sacoor said he is delighted to be a part of this initiative since he believes that investment in youths represents investment for the future. The Chamber, he said welcomes the undertaking and urged residents to come out and support tomorrow.
Sacoor noted that the WBCIC will continue to support the development of communities within their purview. Interest partners and sponsors are being encouraged to support the initiative.
Among some of the sponsors on board are Universal DVD Club, Big B’s Restaurant, Leah’s Homes and Assets, Eworth Auto Sales and Feroze Auto Sales.
For more information persons can contact 592-328-7977, 687-9009 or email [email protected] (Samuel Whyte)
