2016 Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Champs face stiff test against large field

Defending champions Avinash Persaud and Shaunella Webster will no doubt start as firm favourites to retain their respective titles, but many believe that they will have to display commanding form to do so.

Today, the 2016 Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic commences at the Lusignan Course where another strong field is expected to assemble to battle over the two days in an effort to win the country’s most prestigious Championship in the sport.

Earlier in the week, Captain Chatterpaul Deo speaking at the Launch said that they anticipate over 80 golfers to be registered with participants expected to come from the USA, Canada and Suriname.

According to the Captain, the Greens and the Fairways are in excellent condition and judging from the high quality of the field, he believes that this year’s event will produce a close finish.

He told the media that in the Men’s competition, the Best Gross will determine the overall winner over the two-day period, while in the Ladies Division, the player with the Best Net will be declared the winner.

“For the very first time in the tournament’s history, there will be a competition for the senior players over the age of 60 years and this Flight should also produce some exciting golf as well.”

Persaud, who can be considered a neighbour of the course at Lusignan, will put his title on the line against golfers such as Avinda Kishore, Roger Rajkumar, Jaipaul Suknanan, Seupaul Suknanan and Anwar Shafi, Mohanlall Dinanauth, Alfred Mentore, William Walker, Patrick Prashad, Imran Khan, Alfred Mentore, Troy Casdogan, Colin Ming, Carlos Adams, Vijay Deo, Andre and Roy Cummings among others.

Webster on the other hand will face stiff competition from the likes of multiple times champion Christine Sukhram, Joann Deo and the anticipated invasion from Suriname.