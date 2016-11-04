Weightlifters flex muscles for international engagement…

GAWA receives IWA chivalry

Weightlifters will flex their muscles when the executives of the Guyana Amateur

Weightlifting Association (GAWA) stages a lift-off at the Michael Parris Fitness Center, National Park, Thomaslands, Wednesday 9th November.

General Secretary (GAWA), Seon Erskine, disclosed that the tournament would assist his executives to short list a competent team to represent Guyana at the Barbados 50th anniversary weightlifting championship scheduled for that island from November 24-28.

Mr. Erskine revealed that Guyana has received a special invitation from the Barbados Weightlifting Association. Meanwhile, in what has been tabbed as a timely gesture, the GAWA received a quantity of weightlifting gears and equipment on Monday from its parent body, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Erskine was indeed delighted with the gift and said that it will boost their developmental drive while giving the sport a much needed shot in the arm. “The items will be used to further the GAWA’s developmental agenda,” he assured.