Some people does look fuh trouble

Imagine how bareface people get. Dem ain’t got no worry about going in people house. De other night one get shoot. When de bullets fly he partner bruck a sprint but he get ketch. Now de people in that neighbourhood seh that dem gun look after demself.

Dem boys remember de man who had some dogs. He cut a hole in ee wall fuh de dogs go in and out of de house. Dem had this thief who see this big hole in de wall. Dem boys want to know who in dem right sense gun push dem head in a hole because dem think de home owner lef de hole fuh thiefing people.

This man push in he head. He didn’t see de dog watching him. Is till when he go in de house that de party start.

But is de excuse dem does come up with. A man go in a lady house and start fetch out she things. De dog tackle him. This man tell de court how he see de dog and it look thirsty. Suh he go in de yard and give de dog water.

Well if de dog drink de water from him it wouldn’t bite him. Now he got dog bite all over.

He is one who does seh that he not getting wuk. Dem boys know that nuff of dem can’t wuk. Dem go to school and ain’t learn nutten but Soulja Bai got to find wuk fuh dem.

But dem picking and choosing and that is wheh de problem deh.

Talk half and watch how people does mek dem own life miserable.