Sheriff Street Swagga Boys win Bel Air Lions Domino Tournament

Sheriff Street Swagga Boys was the last team left standing at the end of the Bel Air Lions fund-raising Dominoes Competition which was played recently at the Lions Civic Centre, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville.

The inaugural champions came home ahead of Rage and Spartans to cart off the top prize of $100,000 and a trophy, while second and third placed finishers took away $60,000 and $40,000 respectively.

The sixteen-team competition saw a large crowd assemble at the venue and among the other teams that participated was A&B units from the Lions Club, Ray’s One Stop Auto Spares and twelve teams associated with the Georgetown Dominoes Association, the entity that was charged with the responsibility of organising the day’s activity.

Lion Orlando James, who was tasked with the responsibility of hosting the competition as part of being a member of the Sports & Games Committee of the Club told this newspaper that the promotion of Sport and Games among all peoples of the world is one of several projects that Lions International is usually involved in, adding that the recent activity was organised to help raise funds to assist the lesser fortunate in several communities which forms part of their mandate.

James was extremely grateful for the assistance that the GDA offered especially its President Faye Joseph and her co-ordinators Orin Boston and Rodwell Phillips. According to him, the event was a huge success and he extended special thanks to all the sponsors including Clear Waters, Colin Talbert Contracting Services, Art Sawmilling Enterprise, Hamid’s Hardware Store, N. James Consultancy, Creative Jewellery & Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rental.

He closed by saying that they were encouraged by success of the Tournament and is already in planning mode for ‘Clash of the Champion 2’.