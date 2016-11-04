RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No 5/5 cricket…Lower Corentyne Zone to be played on Sunday at the Area ‘H’ Gr.

The Lower Corentyne Zone of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club/Beharry Co. Ltd 5/5 Say No/Say Yes cricket tournament is set for this Sunday at the Area ‘H’ ground. Ten teams are carded to play for an opportunity to advance to the finals.

Three teams from each Zone – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne would go forward. Among the teams expected to play are Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ and ‘B’, Albion, Toopoo, Tamarind Root, Courtland, Belvedere United and Fyrish.

The Zone winner will receive $15,000 while the winner of the overall tournament pockets $150,000 along with a trophy and the runner-up, $75,000 and trophy.

The club has informed that the main objectives of this historic competition are to promote sports as an alternative to a life on the road, to promote social cohesion among youths and to promote the Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide and Say Yes to Sports Education and Life message to every youth in the ancient county.

A club official would speak to the teams before the first game on the importance of the Say No/Yes Programme while the Club’s Youth Information booklet and posters would also be distributed to the teams.

Each team is required to be at the Area ‘H’ ground by 08:30hrs and must walk with two red cricket balls. The general public is also informed that no selling of alcohol would be allowed at the venue.

Five bowlers from each team would be allowed to bowl one over per game while a maximum of two fielders would be allowed out of the 30 yards area for the first over. For the remaining four overs, a maximum of five fielders would be allowed out of the circle while teams would only be permitted to play two first division players per game.

Under-17 players for the year 2016 would not be counted as first division players. Meanwhile, the Management of the RHTY&SC has announced their squads for the Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ – James Fraser, Kevin Sinclair, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Kevlon Anderson, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall, Mark Papannah, Junior Sinclair, Surrendra Kissoonlall, Brandon Prashad, Matthew Pattaya.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ – Brandon Corlette, Surrendra Budhoo, Chanderpaul Govindan, David Prahalad, Revoldo Williams, Simon Naidu, Lucas Arthur, Taqwah Ross, Joshua Wilson, Bishu Amazalam, Sheneta Grimmond, Sherica Campbelle, Erva Giddings (Captain), Sunil Madramootoo.