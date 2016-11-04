PCL four-day practice match …Barnwell’s unbeaten 143 & Hemraj’ 79 highlights final day action

A commanding unbeaten 143 from Christopher Barnwell and a second half-century

of the game by Chanderpaul Hemraj highlighted the final day of the PCL four-day practice match between Barnwell’s X1 and Vishaul Singh’s X1 at the Everest ground in preparation for next Friday’s PCL’s opening game against Jamaica at Providence.

The last day action also saw a blazing half-century from Shimron Hetymer and a four-wicket haul from off-spinner Gajanand Suknanan. Scores: Singh’s X1 368 & 72-1, Barnwell’s X1 325 & 307.

Barnwell’s X1 resumed the last day on 63-2 Kandasammy Surujnarine (29) and Hemraj took the score to 80 before Surujnarine edged Clifton Pestano to the Keeper while Seon Hetymer was removed for a duck off of Suknanan nine runs later.

Suknanan got rid of West Indies U-19 Vice-Captain Kemo Paul (5) and Barnwell’s X1 were in trouble at 95-5. But the skipper joined Hemraj, who made 65 in the first innings and the pair batted positively the impressive Suknanan removed Hemraj who reached his fifty from 64 balls with seven fours, to break the 98-run partnership and leave the score on 194-6.

Jonathon Foo, who failed to score seemed a bit unlucky to be given LBW before Raymond Reifer dismissed West Indies U-19 player Tevin Imlach for a duck as Barnwell was running out of partners as his slumped to 201-8.

Reifer sent back Bhaskar Yadram (10) and Suknanan got rid of Romario Shepherd (4) to finish with 4-90. Reifer, Pestano and Adams picked up two wickets each. When Singh’s X1 began their second innings needing an improbable 264 to win, West Indies ‘A’ team opener Hetymer blasted the ball to all parts of the heavy outfield while Taignarine Chanderpaul, who got going with back-to-back boundaries, was content to play the supporting role.

Hetymer was his usual aggressive self and pulled Shepherd disdainfully for four before stroking the pacer gloriously through cover and down the ground for successive boundaries. When Paul was introduced into the attack the left-handed Hetymer rocked back and slapped him powerfully through cover and the sweeper on the cover boundary had no chance.

Hetymer used his feet and smashed off-spinner Eon Hooper to wide long on for four but the 25-year-old Hopper, who kept both batsmen on a tight leash in his six-over spell which cost 11 runs, had the last laugh when Hetymer was well taken by Steven Sankar running in from deep mid-wicket.

Hetymer’s run-a-ball fifty was decorated with eight fours while Chanderpaul remained not out on 22 from 44 balls with three fours. (Sean Devers)