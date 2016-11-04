Man shoots lover in mouth, surrenders

Almost one month after being accused of shooting the mother of his child in the mouth, a 27-year-old

man surrendered on Wednesday.

The man is being accused of shooting 26-year-old Shevon Harry in the mouth during an argument at her John Fernandes Squatting Area home on October 8, last.

Kaieteur News was told that the man walked into the Brickdam Police Station on Wednesday.

It is unclear if he would be charged for the shooting since a week after Harry was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), she claimed that it was not her lover who shot her. She alleged that the gunman was someone she had never seen before.

However, her neighbours are all claiming that it was the father of her child who shot her since some of them witnessed the shooting.

The neighbours claimed that the woman was shot after she found out that another woman was pregnant for the 27-year-old man.

But Harry said that her neighbours who implicated her lover are only gossiping.

Shevon Harry alleged that shortly after 12:00 hrs on October 8, her ‘child father’ called and asked if he could come by for lunch, to which she agreed.

“He eat and then he left. Me and my daughter were eating and then she went in her room. I went in her room to see what she was doing and when I was coming out I see this man standing on my landing and I jumped because no one was there before.”

She said that before she could have said anything, the suspect fired a shot at her and then escaped.

”I didn’t know I was shot and when I saw blood, I didn’t even know where I was shot.”

Neighbours claimed that after the shooting, Harry’s estranged partner told her to wash out her mouth under a tap.

But she claimed that after she was shot, she took a taxi and went to the hospital.

She claimed that her lover did not visit her while she was hospitalised. However, he called to find out how she was doing after she was discharged.

”He called and ask me how I was doing and he said that he want to come but the news that he shoot me was all over and he asked me is what I put him in now,” the woman said.

According to Harry, the man did not tell her where he was at the time and is yet to visit her.

Kaieteur News was told that the near-fatal confrontation allegedly occurred after the victim, a security guard, accused her spouse of impregnating another woman.

Neighbours said that around 14:50 hrs, the man visited Shevon Harry, and an argument ensued in the yard.

He then allegedly shot her in the mouth and escaped.

Residents told this publication that the woman has been a constant victim of domestic violence. A neighbour said that she was sitting outside when the suspect passed on his motorcycle.

She added that about 10 minutes later, she heard an ‘explosion’, but didn’t pay too much attention since she thought children from the neighbourhood were playing.

But then her son came and said that Harry’s ‘child father’ had shot her in the mouth.

”I see he tek off with a speed on the motorbike. He fly pass me house and headed through the dam for Shirley Field. He even break my bridge,” the neighbour recalled.

She said that the suspect’s younger brother went into Harry’s yard and “washed down” the blood.

Another woman noted that the suspect is a very abusive and controlling individual.