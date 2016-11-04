Corentyne beheading…Man claimed “master” sent him to kill neighbour

-placed bloody weapon on mandir’s altar after deed

In what seemed to be a scene out of a horror movie, 53-year-old Bhumatie Deolall lost her life senselessly after she was gruesomely murdered by her neighbor, Jainarine Balgobin, aka (‘Payo’) a Guysuco labourer at the Albion Estate.

The killer’s relatives later claimed that he is “mentally unstable”.

Sources close to the investigation told this publication that the labourer seems far from a “mentally unstable” man as he was fully aware of the act he committed.

According to sources, during the interrogation Balgobin told investigators that “master send meh fuh kill she” .

It was revealed that the man stated that he took the machete from the mandir located in the next lot from his home and went over to the woman’s house on the other side of the street. He called her out of her house and fired the chops, instantly killing her and severing her head.

It was also disclosed that after he had finished what he was “sent to do” he walked back over to the mandir and placed the machete back where he found it, on the altar, with blood dripping from its blade.

He was also seen by a neighbour holding a “murti” at the altar after placing the machete down.

From reports gathered after putting the machete back where he found it, he went home still in his “rage” where his brother-in-law held on to him until police had arrived.

He was arrested and taken to the Albion Police Station where he remained in custody. He was subsequently taken to the Reliance Police Station.

One investigator told this publication that “the man look evil, evil” and didn’t seem remorseful for his actions.

Balgobin was also reported to have been released after being in the Albion Station lock-ups for stealing monies from his brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, according to the acting Commander of B Division, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis, the file was prepared and will be taken to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) where it will be perused and the requisite legal advice will be expected.

The accused is likely to appear in court today.

Deolall was found slumped in a corner at the front of her Belvedere Squatting Area, Corentyne home by neighbours on Wednesday morning with her head almost severed.

She was a mother of two and lived with her younger daughter and her three grandchildren.