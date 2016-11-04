Guyanese woman stalls UK Brexit

by Oscar Ramjeet

A Guyana-born woman is leading the Brexit bombshell which caused the new Prime Minister of Britain, Theresa May to lose some control she enjoyed.

Gina Miller, 51, a businesswoman and philanthropist, is the lead claimant in an historic action that thwarted the UK government plans to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty —starting the formal process of Britain leaving the European Union —without a vote in Parliament.

The BBC reported that on Thursday a judge in London ruled that Members of Parliament must be given a say in the process of leaving the European Union (EU).

Miller, an investment banker, led the successful law suit. In a statement after the court ruling, Miller said, “It it not about how any of us voted – each of us voted to do what we believed was right thing for our country.

“This case is about process, not politics. My dedicated legal team – Mishcon de Reyand counsel — are alongside myself and my supporters; pleased to have played our part in helping form a debate on whether the rights conferred on UK citizens through Parliament legislation 44 years ago could be casually snuffed out by the Executive without Parliament or our elected representatives and without proper prior consultation about the Government’s intentions for Brexit”

The electorate voted on June 23, last, to exit the Union

Miller who was born in Guyana left for the UK when she was 10 years of age. She was educated in London, and runs an investment company with her husband, Alan. In 2012 she set up the True Fair campaign which attempts to “limit the possibility of future mis-selling or financial scandals through greater transparency”

The People’s Challenge supported Miller in her lawsuit, and more than 175,000 pounds sterling (US$218,551) was raised by the public to assist in legal expenses.

The BBC reported that while Miller has won plaudits for taking her case to court, she has been subjected to vicious on line trolling

One commentator said, “The racist abuse Gina Miller is getting is quite something to behold”.