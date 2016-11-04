GCB/MOE National School Cricket …Bandhu, Micheal spurs Charlestown to South Zone title.

By Sean Devers

Charlestown Secondary, spearheaded by an incisive spell of leg-spin bowling by Raymond

Bandhu and a useful all-round performance from Jamal Michael, galloped to a 10-wicket victory over Lodge Secondary in the South Zone final of the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30-over cricket tournament at Bourda yesterday.

The pint sized Bandhu, who turns 14 on November 27, befuddled the batsmen with nice flight and spin to capture 5-12 and got support from 15-year-old Micheal (3-10) and Mohamed Jameer (2-9) as Lodge crumbled for 63 in 23 overs with only Omali Barker (14) reaching double figures.

Micheal reached the boundary four times in a 39-ball unbeaten 36 and played the lead role in a dominant 67-run opening stand the little left-handed Negusa Walters (12) as Charlestown raced to 67 without loss in 11.4 overs.

Opening bowler Trenton Gordon was cautioned for a suspect action by Umpire Brijkumar but bowled with a clean action for the last two balls of the over. He returned to his original action for his second over before bowling leg-breaks in his next over, the one style of bowling that is almost impossible to ‘pelt’.

Michael edged Akeem Marques for the first boundary of the match in the fourth over while Troyton Louisy leaked 13 runs in the sixth over which included a couple of free hits as the partnership progressed nicely. A well timed cut from Walters ended the match with a boundary.

Earlier, watched by a small group of vocal Lodge students in the Rohan Kanhai Stand, Akeem Williams and Omali Barker carried the score to 20 in sultry conditions before Williams, who contributed a painstaking five from 23 balls, was LBW to Bandhu.

Barker was bowled by Michael at 39-2 and nobody else offered any fight. After Bandhu bowled Shaquana Fraser (8) and Osaffa Barker (3) to leave the score on 47-4 Lodge lost six wickets for nine runs and four of them on 47 and labored for 20 overs before reaching fifty.

Gordon (9*) and Louisy (4) put together 11 runs for the last wicket in the third highest partnership of the innings which ended when Bandhu got rid of Louisy.