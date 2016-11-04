Latest update November 4th, 2016 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FAO sets 2020 deadline to remove C’bean countries from World Hunger List

Nov 04, 2016 News 0

Regional Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Raul Benitez,

FAO’s Regional Representative, Raul Benitez

FAO’s Regional Representative, Raul Benitez

says his organization is working to eradicate hunger in 11 Caribbean islands by 2020.
“I would like to propose 2020 as a deadline to remove the 11 countries of the English speaking Caribbean states that still remain in the FAO’s Hunger Map,” said Benitez while addressing the 14th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) held in the Cayman Islands last week.
“In figures less than 180,000 people need to achieve food security in order to reduce the prevalence of undernourishment to below 5 percent and attain this task,” said Benitez, who is FAO’s Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).
FAO’s focus is on the eradication of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition; the elimination of poverty and the promotion of economic and social progress for all; and, the sustainable management of natural resources, for the benefit of present and future generations.
According to an FAO document titled the CELAC Plan for Food and Nutrition Security and the eradication of Hunger 2025, Latin America is the sub-region that has made the most progress, achieving both the Millennium Development Goal target to reduce the prevalence of under-nourishment from 14.4 per cent in 1990/1992 to 5.1 per cent in 2012/2014 as well as the more ambitious target set by the World Food Summit (WFS) of 1996 where Latin America also reduced the number of people suffering from hunger from 60.3 million to 29.5 million in the same period.
Benitez indicated that the 2020 deadline would not be easy to meet but that it would be a

FAO sets 2020 deadline to remove C’bean countries from World Hunger List

FAO sets 2020 deadline to remove C’bean countries from World Hunger List

significant achievement once it was achieved.
“This is no easy task. However, it is possible, and for us all, it would be an excellent achievement that no country in the English speaking Caribbean appears in the hunger map,” he said while addressing a Ministerial session at CWA.
The CWA is one of the region’s premier agricultural events and attracted delegates from over 15 Caribbean countries and several islands in the Pacific. Ministers of Agriculture from several islands as well as policy and decision-makers from around the region participated in the week of discussions. At the end of the week key recommendations for action were tabled for the Ministers to work on after the meeting.
Achieving food security for all is at the heart of FAO’s efforts – to make sure people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives. FAO’s three main goals are: the eradication of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition; the elimination of poverty and the driving forward of economic and social progress for all; and, the sustainable management and utilization of natural resources, including land, water, air, climate and genetic resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

More in this category

Sports

Brathwaite leads West Indies to famous win

Brathwaite leads West Indies to famous win

Nov 04, 2016

Kraigg Brathwaite became the first opener to be unbeaten in both innings of a Test, as he led West Indies to an absorbing five-wicket win over Pakistan in Sharjah – their first Test win outside...
Read More
Minister Henry trumps up inclusion of sports in schools’ curriculum

Minister Henry trumps up inclusion of sports in...

Nov 04, 2016

RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No 5/5 cricket…Lower Corentyne Zone to be played on Sunday at the Area ‘H’ Gr.

RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No 5/5...

Nov 04, 2016

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket …North Georgetown overcome St. Margaret’s Primary

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket …North...

Nov 04, 2016

Everest Masters and GOCC clash today

Everest Masters and GOCC clash today

Nov 04, 2016

Weightlifters flex muscles for international engagement…

Weightlifters flex muscles for international...

Nov 04, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket …Wins for Cummings Lodge and Vergenoegen

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket...

Nov 04, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Duck you suckers!

    People set themselves up for a fall. And that fall can be very hard. Guyanese are suckers for a story, especially if... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch