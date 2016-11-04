Latest update November 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Everest Masters and GOCC clash today

Nov 04, 2016

The Everest Masters team will take on the Guyana Overseas CC of England in a 35-over fixture starting at 11:00hrs today and sponsored by the visitors.
Everest Masters – Rajesh Singh (Capt), Sahadeo Hardaiow, Hafeez Ali, Hemraj Garbarran, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Saheed Mohamed, Rohan Sarjoo, Saeed Khan, Prakash Balgobin, Johnny Azeez, Rakesh Gangaram, Ronald Jaisingh, Basil Persaud and Ishwar Singh.
GOCC – Maurice Sukul (Capt), Rabi Sukul, Khamechand Persaud, Roopnauth Sharma, Joey Burke, Krish Nauth, Richard Locke, Anand Persaud, Isaac Chung, Saeed Gopie and Lee James.
Meanwhile, from 17:00hrs tomorrow, The Everest Cricket Club will be hosting a softball tournament involving Maj X1, New Doctors Clinic, Factory Price and Omesh X1, and a tape ball game with Telco Solutions playing Outlaws; from 20:00hrs Rockaway X1 will come up against Hyde Park Sports Club in a T20 fixture.
Rockaway X1 – Hafeez Ali. (Capt), Balram Airon, Sharaz Ramcharran, Safraz Esau, Hemraj Garbarran, Saheed Mohamed, Ishwar Singh, Imran Khan, Krishna Singh, Rayon Austin, Timothy Andrews, Balchan Baldeo, Zaheer Mohamed and Chanderpaul Hemraj.
Hyde Park – Imtiaz Sahik. (Capt), Sase Narine, Youghistir Bachan, Ucil Armstrong, Inshan Mohamed, Gibron Mohamed, Azim Mohamed, Mark Braithwaite, Ricardo Adams, Nicholas Chinku, Brian Herbert, Radman Nandkishore and Quincy Jones. Lall Bachan (Manager)
Trophies for the games are sponsored by Factory Price, Trophy Stall, Rockaway Group.

