Diamond shooting…Cops seek help in identifying dead bandit

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the assistance of members of the public to identify the bandit who was shot dead when he tried to break into a Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, Wednesday morning.

The body is at the Lyken Funeral parlour.

A 38-year-old miner shot and killed one of two bandits who were attempting to break into his Lot 724 Section A, Block X, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home around 02:15 hrs on Wednesday.

According to information received, the homeowner was awakened by a loud noise in the lower flat of his property. When he went down to investigate, he saw two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, attempting to gain entry into his home via the door.

Armed with his pistol, the man reportedly discharged several rounds in the bandits’ direction, hitting one of them. The second suspect scaled the fenced yard and escaped.

Kaieteur News was told that a report was made to the Diamond Police Station and a patrol responded promptly.

On their way, they arrested a 27-year-old male from West Ruimveldt, who was found close to the scene. He is assisting with information.

The police rushed the shot bandit, who was clad in a three-quarter pants and a black vest tied around his neck, to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival with two suspected gunshot wounds to his neck.

Anyone with information that may lead to his identification is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 226-1369, 227-2128, 226-7065, 226-2603, 911 or the nearest Police Station.