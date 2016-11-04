Defending Champs Regal set to defend titles as GSC commences today

Defending Open and Masters Champions Regal of Georgetown are expected to encounter fierce competition in their quest to retain their titles when the sixth edition of the Guyana Softball Cup organised the Guyana Floodlight

Softball Cricket Association bowls off today at several venues in the city.

The competition which will conclude on Sunday under lights at DCC will see top local teams competing against sides from Canada, New York and Florida for supremacy in both the Open and Masters Categories.

Both Regal teams have been dominant in recent tournaments having won the New York Cup in June and Wolf’s Challenge tournament last Sunday. Their Open and Masters Teams will begin the defence of their titles against Albion and Savage respectively. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday Manager Ian John said they are confident of retaining both crowns.

He said that even though they had only two days of practise, the players have played much cricket prior to the tournament which did well for their confidence. “Our chances of going all the way are very good, it is now up to the players to execute in the day, the management staff is confident and the guys are raring to go. So we have to take it step by step,” he added.

”While we are high in confidence, there is always room for improvement. We find that both teams have been giving away a lot of extras in the opening overs, thereby giving opposition a start they do not deserve, even though the batters are capable of chasing any total that is an area we need to tighten up.”

John related that the fitness level of the players has improved fairly. The coaches did some work in that area during the sessions so the fitness level is around 80% but the technical staff is quiet confident the players will be match ready.

The manager stated that they will not take any teams for granted. “The overseas teams will be coming very strong at us, as well as Floodlight of Georgetown, but we will take it step by step. “Our goal is to win handsomely and we have the ammunition to do that,” he stated, adding that some of the players to look forward to are Chien Gittens, Safraz Easu, Richard Latif, Mahase Chunilall, Eric Thomas, Eon Abel, Mahendra Hardyal and Troy Kippins.

He expressed gratitude to Regal Sports, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Ansa Mc Al., Ink Plus, Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop, The Computer Store, Star Part Rentals, CIDI and Top Brandz for their support.

Action starts today at 09:00hrs with 11 games playing simultaneously at the GDF, Police Ground, Malteenoes, DCC and GYO grounds. Following the completion of the final preliminary round games tomorrow morning, the top four teams in both divisions will contest the semi finals starting at 13:00hrs at Eve Leary and DCC.

Prior to the finals on Sunday, there will be three female 10/10 exhibition games featuring Mikes Wellwoman, Trophy Stall Angels, 4R Lioness and Blue Divas. Over two million dollars in cash and prizes are up for the taking. Admission to the venue for the final is $1,000 while Children 13 years and under will be allowed to enter free.

Four persons can win a trip for two to Baganara (1 night), Kaiteur/Orinduik Falls (1day), Arrowpoint (1 night), and Aruwai Resort White H20 (1 night). Guyana Softball Cup 6″ is being sponsored by Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Survival Group of Business, Steve’s Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta Soft Drinks, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, W.J Enterprise and Mikes Pharmacy.