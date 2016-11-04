Latest update November 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brathwaite leads West Indies to famous win

Nov 04, 2016 Sports 0

Kraigg Brathwaite became the first opener to be unbeaten in both innings of a Test, as he led

Shane Dowrich embraces Kraigg Brathwaite after securing victory © AFP

Shane Dowrich embraces Kraigg Brathwaite after securing victory © AFP

West Indies to an absorbing five-wicket win over Pakistan in Sharjah – their first Test win outside the West Indies and Bangladesh since 2007. It was also West Indies’ first win in 14 Tests and their first under the captaincy of Jason Holder.
Yet, resuming on 114 for 5, with 39 runs to win, overnight batsmen Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich showed no sign of letting the occasion get to them. Brathwaite opened proceedings with a crisp drive to the cover boundary off Wahab Riaz on the first ball of the day.
Dowrich smacked a half-tracker from Yasir Shah to the midwicket boundary in the next over. That set the tone as the pair took just 7.5 overs to knock down the target in clinical fashion on the fifth morning.
While neither batsman looked to force the pace, they were not afraid to put away bad balls either. Late cuts and drives through the off side featured prominently as the pair glided past the finish line with minimum fuss. Dowrich sealed the win, slashing a short ball from Mohammad Amir towards the third-man boundary for the sixth four of the morning.
Pakistan’s bowlers were unable to create any pressure on a pitch that was still rather placid. Neither Wahab nor Amir got much swing or movement off the surface, and Yasir was ineffective and inconsistent in the two overs he bowled. The batsmen seemed to have little trouble in keeping the straight ones out and punishing anything that was too short or too wide.
It was all a far cry from West Indies’ wobble the previous evening, as they slid to 67 for 5 after a rather shaky 29-run opening partnership. But Brathwaite and Dowrich scored unbeaten half-centuries, combining for a nerveless 87-run stand to steer their side to a memorable victory and finish a tough tour of the UAE on a high. (ESPNcricinfo)

scra

More in this category

Sports

Brathwaite leads West Indies to famous win

Brathwaite leads West Indies to famous win

Nov 04, 2016

Kraigg Brathwaite became the first opener to be unbeaten in both innings of a Test, as he led West Indies to an absorbing five-wicket win over Pakistan in Sharjah – their first Test win outside...
Read More
Minister Henry trumps up inclusion of sports in schools’ curriculum

Minister Henry trumps up inclusion of sports in...

Nov 04, 2016

RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No 5/5 cricket…Lower Corentyne Zone to be played on Sunday at the Area ‘H’ Gr.

RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No 5/5...

Nov 04, 2016

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket …North Georgetown overcome St. Margaret’s Primary

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket …North...

Nov 04, 2016

Everest Masters and GOCC clash today

Everest Masters and GOCC clash today

Nov 04, 2016

Weightlifters flex muscles for international engagement…

Weightlifters flex muscles for international...

Nov 04, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket …Wins for Cummings Lodge and Vergenoegen

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket...

Nov 04, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Duck you suckers!

    People set themselves up for a fall. And that fall can be very hard. Guyanese are suckers for a story, especially if... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch