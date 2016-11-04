Banks DIH supports GTM Health and Fitness Expo

Banks DIH Limited will fuel the athletes and organisers of this weekend’s GTM Health and Fitness Expo, set to take place at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. At a simple ceremony on Tuesday morning, the company’s

representatives expressed delight about the partnership with the organisers for the second consecutive year.

Billed for November 5-6, the event is expected to be bigger and better than its inaugural staging last year. Already, the registration number for the Cross Fit segment of the two-day activity has doubled from 2015, signalling the rapid growth and popularity of the event.

On hand to present the company’s sponsorship package at Fitness Express on Sheriff Street were Banks DIH representatives, Clive Pellew and Errol Nelson. Receiving on behalf of the organisers were Noshavyah King, Jordana Ramsey-Gonsalves and Jamie McDonald.

Nelson wished the organisers and participants well, noting that Banks DIH is always pleased to support events that create an avenue for persons to showcase their skills. He noted that the beverage company will be providing refreshment in the form of Rainforest Waters, Vita Malt Plus and Powerade Energy Drink.

Event Coordinator, Jordana Ramsey-Gonsalves, welcomed Banks DIH onboard, stating that the organisers are grateful for the support of corporate Guyana in pulling off the event. Banks DIH is one of a plethora of corporate entities that have thrown their weight behind this year’s event, which will start tomorrow with a Cancer Awareness Glow Walk at 17:00hrs, followed by a Zumba Party at 19:00hrs.

On Sunday, the action will continue from 14:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with rivalry in volleyball, mixed martial arts and basketball, followed by the highly anticipated Cross Fit Challenge from 18:00hrs.

A day pass is $1,500, while a weekend pass is $2,000. The event has received corporate backing from GTM, Banks DIH Limited, Fitness Express, Courts (Guyana) Inc., Genesis Fitness Express, St Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, Star Party Rentals, Axe Apparel, Degree, National Sports Commission, 704 Sports Bar, Healing Waters Spa, Lipton Tea and the Trophy Stall.