Young Warriors CC continues to attract sponsors for Day of Sports

A. Ally and Sons Showroom of Sheet Anchor, Ansa McAl, Berbice and Gas Man of Palmyra, East Canje, Berbice are the latest sponsors on board with The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice who will hosting the “East Canje Day of Sports” on November 6 at the Cumberland Ground. The day’s events will be cricket and football and will see villages competing against each other.

Waqar Sahid of A. Ally and Sons Showroom, who made cash donation to the event, said that over the years he has supported the cricket club which continues to keep the game alive in the area. He added that he is please to be part of this event and will continue support community development. Receiving the cheque was President Rafeek Kassim who thanked Sahid for his generous contribution and promised that every dollar will be accounted for. He also thanked Mark Bhikhai and ANSA McAl and Gas Man for their sponsorship.

Over the years, the East Canje area produced many talented cricketers with the latest being young West Indies winning captain Shimron Hetmyer. Leonard Baichan was the first and only test cricketer coming out of the area. Seon Hetymer, Gajanand Singh, Damodar Daesarat, Richard and Kevin Ramdeen, Balram Samaroo, Kwesi Maltay, Linden Austin, Boodnarine Sumair and Kassim Khan are among many others that represented Guyana at the various levels.

Even though most of the players came through The Young Warriors Cricket Club programme, they live in different villages in the Canje district. This leads to regular fierce competition among the village teams.

Some of the teams expected to take part are Canefield, Gangaram, Canje Pathfinders, Betsy Ground, Goed Bananen Land and Rose Hall Estate.

The cricket competition will be of five overs aside and will involve second division players. However, the teams are allowed to buy the first division players in the area with the starting bid being two thousand dollars with the exception of Shimron Hetymer whose starting bid will be ten thousand similar to IPL style.

In addition, there will be sprint races, lime and spoon, bag race and a feature football game involving players from #2, Palmyra, Sheet Anchor and Cumberland versus the other villages in East Canje. Attractive incentives and gate prizes are up for grabs with the oldest male and female fan receiving a hamper each. Proceeds from this event will go towards the host to help continue promoting cricket in the area. The first cricket match bowls off at 9.30.