Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US authorities laud Guyana’s efforts to protect sea turtles

Nov 03, 2016 News 0

Members of the Verification Unit, United States Department of State yesterday paid a courtesy call to Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder, to offer an update on the Turtle Excluder Device (TED) programme, of which Guyana is a signatory.

The United States, under Sections 609 of the Public Law 101-162, prohibits the importation of wild-caught shrimp and products of shrimp harvested in ways that may adversely affect sea turtles unless the Department of State certifies to Congress that the Government of the harvesting country has adopted a regulatory programme.

Environmental Officer, US State Department, Joseph Fette, congratulated the Ministry on maintaining a high compliance rate which currently stands at 54 percent, with an expected 84 percent by January 2017.

“We are very pleased with the work of the Fisheries Department in ensuring regulation and compliance by all Trawlers. It is a major improvement over last year. We are urging the department to continue to be vigilant,” Fette is quoted as saying in a Ministry statement.

The US Department of State makes certifications annually and bases them in part on the results of overseas verification visits by a team composed of State Department and National Marine Fisheries Service representatives.

The Ministry said that Holder committed to working with the US State Department in ensuring all the key players within the industry comply with the TED regulations.

“We have come a far way indeed, and with the new policy initiatives being implemented by the Fisheries Department, Guyana’s efforts at modernizing its fisheries sector will be given the necessary impetus in realizing its full potential,” the Minister said.

Guyana enforces the use TED through the Turtle Excluder Device Regulations which stipulates that all trawler-type vessels that target seabob shrimp and prawns are required to have their nets fitted with the appropriate TED when conducting fishing activities in Guyana.

The Fisheries Department within the Ministry of Agriculture employs TED inspectors who conduct inspections of all trawler vessels before and when they return from fishing expeditions. The seabob fishery fleet comprises 87 licensed vessels, of which, 81 are operational while the prawn fishery fleet comprises 29 vessels, of which more than 20 are operational.

The only weakness of the enforcement of the TED Regulation is the inability of the Fisheries Department to conduct inspections of vessels while at sea.

According to the ministry, the Department’s Chief Fisheries Officer, Denzil Roberts, is currently working with the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and the Guyana Police Force Marine Branch to conduct such enforcement activities in the future.

Present at the meeting were Minister Holder; the Chief Fisheries Officer; Head of Legal and Inspectorate Unit, Fisheries Department, Gary Baird; Economic Associate, Economic and Political Affairs Section, United States Embassy, Amy Knaup; Environmental Officer, US State Department, Joseph Fette and Fisheries Gear Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Commerce, USA, Jack Forester.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of entries anticipated

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of...

Nov 03, 2016

With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s...
Read More
Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Nov 03, 2016

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Nov 03, 2016

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted – Elite League quartet Maintains stance for arbitration

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted –...

Nov 03, 2016

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76), Chanderpaul (74) & Reifer (69) shine

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76),...

Nov 03, 2016

Soldiers within striking distance of third straight ISAAC title

Soldiers within striking distance of third...

Nov 03, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket Tutorial High are East Zone Champs

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket ...

Nov 03, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch