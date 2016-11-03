Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Some people don’t use wha dem mekking

Nov 03, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Nuff people don’t use wha dem mek. Is like if dem know that dem got to do everything fuh people. De result is that a shoemaker don’t repair he own shoe; a carpenter don’t fix he step or he house and a farmer wouldn’t sit down and sell he vegetables. That is why all of dem is wholesalers.
Dem boys notice this thing and dem start to look around at wha does happen around dem. Errol de GuySuCo man don’t use sugar. He does use Splenda and he mekking all de sugar Guyana produce.
Van West don’t drink de water that de Shelter Belt does produce. People sit down and see Van West drinking Tropical Mist. None of de people wukking in de Shelter Belt does use that water.
Badal don’t use power from GPL. He is de head of de power company.
That is only part of de story. When Vic Oditt was de head of LIDCO he never used to drink milk although he did own de milk plant. If people didn’t know better dem woulda seh he cheap and that he want sell every drop.
De truth is that dem got some secret to de business. Dem boys point to de Obeah man. He always poor and he never got a good house to live in. But he does collect money from people and promise dem to get rich.
Dem boys been checking pun dem car dealers. Not one of dem does drive de cars wha dem bring in. Is like if dem know something wrang wid dem car and dem don’t mean to get found dead inside one of dem.
Imagine PrettiPaulo don’t eat fish and he does ketch fish and sell all over de world. But de biggest shock is that Glenn Lall don’t read de Waterfalls Paper just like how Babbie and Jagdeo don’t read de Hard Times paper.
Of course, Babbie and Jagdeo does read de Waterfalls paper because dem want to know wha happen in dem own paper.
Talk half and don’t ignore wha you does produce.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of entries anticipated

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of...

Nov 03, 2016

With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s...
Read More
Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Nov 03, 2016

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Nov 03, 2016

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted – Elite League quartet Maintains stance for arbitration

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted –...

Nov 03, 2016

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76), Chanderpaul (74) & Reifer (69) shine

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76),...

Nov 03, 2016

Soldiers within striking distance of third straight ISAAC title

Soldiers within striking distance of third...

Nov 03, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket Tutorial High are East Zone Champs

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket ...

Nov 03, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch