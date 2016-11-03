Some people don’t use wha dem mekking

Nuff people don’t use wha dem mek. Is like if dem know that dem got to do everything fuh people. De result is that a shoemaker don’t repair he own shoe; a carpenter don’t fix he step or he house and a farmer wouldn’t sit down and sell he vegetables. That is why all of dem is wholesalers.

Dem boys notice this thing and dem start to look around at wha does happen around dem. Errol de GuySuCo man don’t use sugar. He does use Splenda and he mekking all de sugar Guyana produce.

Van West don’t drink de water that de Shelter Belt does produce. People sit down and see Van West drinking Tropical Mist. None of de people wukking in de Shelter Belt does use that water.

Badal don’t use power from GPL. He is de head of de power company.

That is only part of de story. When Vic Oditt was de head of LIDCO he never used to drink milk although he did own de milk plant. If people didn’t know better dem woulda seh he cheap and that he want sell every drop.

De truth is that dem got some secret to de business. Dem boys point to de Obeah man. He always poor and he never got a good house to live in. But he does collect money from people and promise dem to get rich.

Dem boys been checking pun dem car dealers. Not one of dem does drive de cars wha dem bring in. Is like if dem know something wrang wid dem car and dem don’t mean to get found dead inside one of dem.

Imagine PrettiPaulo don’t eat fish and he does ketch fish and sell all over de world. But de biggest shock is that Glenn Lall don’t read de Waterfalls Paper just like how Babbie and Jagdeo don’t read de Hard Times paper.

Of course, Babbie and Jagdeo does read de Waterfalls paper because dem want to know wha happen in dem own paper.

Talk half and don’t ignore wha you does produce.