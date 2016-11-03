Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ take inaugural NY Business group U19 cricket title

The first ever New York Business Group Under-19 Two-Day, two innings cricket tournament for teams in Berbice concluded last Saturday at the Albion Sports Complex ground with Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ being crowned champions.

The two day final was witnessed by a fair size crowd made up of mainly the sponsors and their families and Berbice Cricket Board officials.

Albion made a paltry 95 all out in their first innings and never recovered from that position. At the beginning of the second day, Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ resumed on 78/1 in pursuit of the crucial first innings points and national juniors cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson knocked the wind out of the sails of Albion with a 184-run partnership for the second wicket after Junior Sinclair was dismissed for 14 in the afternoon session of day one. Sinclair hit 15 exquisite boundaries on the lush Albion sward in compiling 111, while Anderson was very busy and picked the gaps nicely on the huge outfield in his workman like top score of 138. He added 23 runs for the third wicket with Bhaskar Yadram and a further 42 for the fourth wicket with Berbice under 19 captain Brandon Prasad. Yadram and Prasad both made 14. After seeing the lead go past the 200-run mark and the total at 306, Anderson perished after hitting 14 fours. Keith Simpson was left not out on 6 when the declaration came with a lead at 211 half way through the second session.

With just about a session and a half remaining in the day’s play, Albion CC began positively in their second turn at the crease with Captain Adrian Sukwa and Ritesh Umroa looking to brighten the day’s proceedings. Sukwa showed his class briefly for 20 (2×4) in the opening stand of 32 while Omroa went on to make 61 not out when the players shook hands and called the game off one ball after the final hour began. Matthew Hardyal (6), Joshua Harrychand (9) and 11 year old Reaz Karim (02) all fell to smart bowling from Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ bowlers. Kevin Sinclair picked up two wickets for 22 while Prasad had one for 27 and Simpson one for 26. Simpson who picked up 3-9 in the first innings was later named best bowler of the final while Kevin Sinclair copped the best batsman award and Kevlon Anderson the Most Valuable Player.

The New York Business Group was responsible for the lavish presentation ceremony that followed. There were plaques for administrators, trophies and cash prizes for outstanding individuals and medals for all participants of the final including players, scorers and match officials. Eighteen grade-A bats and a pair of wicket keeping pads were also presented.

The tournament which started in March was jointly organized by the Berbice Cricket Board and the Albion Cricket Club and fully sponsored by the New York Business Group (NYBG) who comprises a group of hard working and patriotic Guyanese that now reside in New York, USA. Ralph Tamesh, Hafeez Ali, Bhola Ramsundar, Ajit Mootoo and Insaf Ali assisted with the presentation of prizes and collectively stated that the NYBG will continue with the success story next year while spreading their wings to include Essequibo and Demerara.

Speaking on behalf of the Berbice Bricket Board, President Anil Beharry expressed gratitude to the NYBG while stating that the tournament was well run and was seen as a tournament to improve the competitive skills of the county’s under 19 team so that they can have a better showing next year at the inter county level. 2016 was not a good one for the Berbice under 19 team. Beharry also congratulated both teams for reaching the final and Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ for winning the championship.

Executives of Albion Cricket Club; Imtiaz Baccus, Vemen Walters and Orvin Mangru also expressed their gratitude to the NYBG for the sponsorship. Vemen Walter also spoke of the positives that can be derived from the tournament but called on the cricket administrators to put cricket first and bring back some normalcy to the running of the game in Guyana. He added that if this does not happen, then all the hard work and money invested will go to waste. Walters, a cricket administrator for more than two decades called on the authorities to stop playing ‘cricket-politics’ and allow the game to flow without hindrance.

A certificate of appreciation was presented by the BCB and Albion CC to the NYBG.