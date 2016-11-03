Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

RHT Gizmos and Gadgets First Division team named for Tenelec 50 overs

Nov 03, 2016 Sports 0

The Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has named a strong squad for the upcoming Berbice Cricket Board/Tenelec INC 50 overs first division tournament. The team would be led by former national junior cricket captain Shawn Perriera while Berbice Senior player Clinton Pestano would serve as his deputy. Former national player Delbert Hicks would serve as the coach while Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster would continue to serve as Manager.
The full squad of 20 players are: Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Kelvin Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Delbert Hicks, Keon Sinclair, Collis Butts, Sylus Tyndall, Keith Simpson, Khemraj Mahadeo, Troy Mathieson, Shawn Perriera, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Chanderpaul Govindan and Brandon Corlette.
The team would start their defence of the Tenelec INC 50 overs title against Port Mourant on Saturday 5th of November at the Area ‘H’ Ground.
Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that emphasis would be placed on the promotion of the Club’s younger players like Kevlon Anderson, Kelvin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson and Sylus Tyndall. These players, the long serving Secretary/CEO stated are the future of the RHTY&SC, MS and would be exposed to the highest level in an effort to assist them in the development of this game.
As part of the clubs’ massive cricket development programme, other junior cricketers would also be included in the team. These players like promising ten years old Matthew Pattaya, twelve years old left arm spinner Lucas Arthur and fourteen years old Mahendra Gopilall would be given the opportunity to share the dressing room with West Indies players like Fudadin, Crandon, Campbelle and Giddings. The RHTYSC has a massive junior development programme consisting of over 120 youths.

