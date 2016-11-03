‘Most wanted’ Guyanese fugitive pleads guilty to 1999 shooting death

Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Hicksville, New York (Patch.com) – A Guyanese man who fled the country after he killed a 19-year old and injured another man at a Hicksville wedding in 1999 faces 19 years in prison, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced yesterday.
Balkumar Singh, believed to be 38 years old, pleaded guilty yesterday to second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is due back in court on Dec. 12 for sentencing.
“[Singh] senselessly shot and killed an innocent teenager at a wedding because of a dance floor dispute, then fled the country to evade justice,” Singas said in a press release.
Singh, also known as Tevin Persaud, was featured in a 2009 episode on the television show, “America’s Most Wanted.”
Based on a tip, Singh was caught in Trinidad in 2015 and was extradited to the United States in August of that year, police said.
The shooting took place at a June 13 wedding outside the Masonic Temple, located at 18 W. Nicholai Street, police said. Singh allegedly shot Abzal Khan, 19, of Queens, several times with an automatic handgun after the pair had argued, cops said.
At least 20 people witnessed the incident, during which another 22-year-old man was shot in the foot, the DA said.
Singh fled the country following the incident and, using multiple aliases, is believed to have spent time in Canada and Guyana before arriving in Trinidad, officials said.
Nov 03, 2016With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s...
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
There is a letter carried in the Wednesday edition of the Stabroek News signed by Keith Evelyn. I am assuming it is... more
The spate of blackouts which electricity consumers have to endure cannot be caused by maintenance problems. The lengthy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
Everybody says time flies. From my young days I have been hearing this statement, so much so that at school when I was... more