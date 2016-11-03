Miner shoots bandit dead in home

A 38-year-old miner, who is a licenced firearm holder, yesterday shot and killed one of two bandits who were attempting to break into his Lot 724 Section A, Block X, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home around 02:15 hrs yesterday.

According to information received, the homeowner was awoken by a loud noise in the lower flat of his property. When he went down to investigate, he saw two men, one armed with a handgun, attempting to gain entry into his home via the door.

Armed with his pistol, the man reportedly discharged several rounds in the bandits’ direction, hitting one of them. The second suspect scaled the fenced yard and escaped.

Kaieteur News was told that a report was made to the Diamond Police Station and a patrol responded promptly. On their way, they arrested a 27-year-old male from West Ruimveldt, who was found close to the scene. He is assisting with information.

The police rushed the shot bandit, who was clad in a three-quarter pants and a black vest tied around his neck, to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival with two suspected gunshot wounds to his neck. His identity is yet to be ascertained. The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home.

The licence firearm holder could not be reached for a comment.