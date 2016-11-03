Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner shoots bandit dead in home

Nov 03, 2016 News 0

The house that the bandits were trying to break in

The house that the bandits were trying to break in

A 38-year-old miner, who is a licenced firearm holder, yesterday shot and killed one of two bandits who were attempting to break into his Lot 724 Section A, Block X, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home around 02:15 hrs yesterday.

According to information received, the homeowner was awoken by a loud noise in the lower flat of his property. When he went down to investigate, he saw two men, one armed with a handgun, attempting to gain entry into his home via the door.

Armed with his pistol, the man reportedly discharged several rounds in the bandits’ direction, hitting one of them. The second suspect scaled the fenced yard and escaped.

Kaieteur News was told that a report was made to the Diamond Police Station and a patrol responded promptly. On their way, they arrested a 27-year-old male from West Ruimveldt, who was found close to the scene. He is assisting with information.

The police rushed the shot bandit, who was clad in a three-quarter pants and a black vest tied around his neck, to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival with two suspected gunshot wounds to his neck. His identity is yet to be ascertained. The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home.

The licence firearm holder could not be reached for a comment.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of entries anticipated

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of...

Nov 03, 2016

With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s...
Read More
Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Nov 03, 2016

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Nov 03, 2016

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted – Elite League quartet Maintains stance for arbitration

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted –...

Nov 03, 2016

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76), Chanderpaul (74) & Reifer (69) shine

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76),...

Nov 03, 2016

Soldiers within striking distance of third straight ISAAC title

Soldiers within striking distance of third...

Nov 03, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket Tutorial High are East Zone Champs

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket ...

Nov 03, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch