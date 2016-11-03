Male neighbour goes berserk, beheads woman

A 53-year-old mother of two was brutally murdered in her home in Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice, yesterday morning. Her body, with the head severed, was discovered by neighbours.

Dead is Bhumattie Deolall called ‘Mommy Gold’, of 351 Fifth Street, Belvedere Squatting Area.

The suspect has been identified as Balgobin, (aka ‘Payo’) a 39-year-old man who lives opposite the woman’s house. He is said to be a labourer.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene, persons were beginning to gather to catch a glimpse of the body which was seen slumped in a corner at the front of her house with the head barely attached.

One of the woman’s daughters, Bhemattie ‘Anita’ Nandram, of Chesney Front, told this publication that her mother lives with her other sister and three grandchildren, ages ranging from two to seven years.

Nandram disclosed that she received a call, indicating that she should come immediately. “Somebody call meh pon de phone, but dem nah tell me wha happen. Dem tell me leh me come now”.

She stated that she called a neighbour and was told that “Payo (suspect) chop off meh mammy head”.

The woman was inconsolable as she screamed through her tears for her mother whose body was lying in a corner nearby.

The daughter also told this publication that a day prior to her mother being chopped, the alleged murderer entered her mother’s yard and sexually harassed her.

“Meh mammy call meh yesterday and tell meh how Payo come and feel she up and he mammy had to come carry he way.”

A sister who lived with the dead woman arrived on scene and broke down.

She revealed that “Payo trip out last night (Tuesday) and dem neighbour bin over at he house and talk to he mommy”.

According to information gathered from the scene of the murder, Balgobin experienced one of his episodes and was behaving in a hostile manner.

It is reported that he lived with his mother but she was not at home when he “lost it”.

He allegedly picked up a cutlass and threatened several persons in the village before he turned his attention to the woman.

According to the Divisional Commander (acting), Kevin Adonis, who was at the scene, from reports gathered, the labourer called the woman from her home and began to chop her to the neck.

She eventually fell in a corner as she bled to death, with her head barely attached to her body.

The Commander stated that the alleged murderer was apprehended by the swift action of police ranks. He is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

This publication also understands that the man was recently incarcerated for simple larceny at the Albion Police Station and was only released this week.

The body was taken to the New Amsterdam Mortuary and a post mortem examination was conducted later in the day.