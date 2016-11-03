Intruders set Cane Grove general store on fire

A general store at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara was reportedly set on fire by intruders, during what appeared to be an attempted burglary around 02:45 hrs yesterday.

Firefighters found a five-gallon bottle containing diesel and coconut husk, which was used to start the blaze.

Kaieteur News was told that the fire did not start in one spot, but in fact, it was set in different locations on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

A pair of slippers, which police suspect belongs to one of the intruders, was found near the premises.

Two men, who were seen lurking around the area about an hour before the fire, were taken into custody late yesterday.

The owner, Shivaram Itwaru said that he was sleeping when a relative went to his home and called for him, informing him that his general store, which is a stone’s throw from his home, was on fire.

According to Itwaru, when he got to the location, the store was on fire. He said that shortly after he arrived, a fire tender got there and managed to put out the blaze.

At that point, the businessman thought that he was dealing with a case of fire, but was then informed by the investigators that someone had broken into his establishment through a window and set the place on fire.

This newspaper was informed that the men removed one of the grills from a window and entered the store. It is believed that after the men would have “cleaned” the store, they lit the fire to cover their tracks.

The businessman operated a pharmacy, grocery, hardware and clothing store at the establishment which he said was not insured.

The general store is located just opposite the police station. Itwaru estimated his losses to be in excess of $30M.