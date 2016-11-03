GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket Tutorial High are East Zone Champs

By Sean Devers

An important 68-run fifth wicket stand between Devon Allen (37) and Osaffa Green (29) spearheaded Tutorial High School to a three-wicket win against St Joseph’s High in the East Zone final of the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30-over cricket tournament at Bourda yesterday.

In hot conditions on a track with some bounce and turn for the spinners, Allen struck three fours and six in his 46-ball 37, while Green hit two fours in 29 from 27 balls to see Tutorial to 146-7 in 22.3 overs in reply to the 144-9 in 30 overs made by St Joseph’s.

Yesterday’s game failed to attract the kind of atmosphere created in Tuesday’s North Zone final between Chase Academy and Christ Church when students from both schools turned out in their numbers.

Urged on by a contingent of St Joseph supporters comprising mostly females and parents, Ameer Singh (25) and Looknauth Karran (7) added 20 for the first wicket before Karran was LBW by Brandon Matthews.

The 16-year-old Asif Daniels played every shot in the book and a few that were not in it as he swung his bat lustily. But when his, at times, wild swings connected willow with hard leather the ball was sent racing across the fast outfield.

His innings of 47 was the highest score in the entire game, and lasted 63 balls, decorated with five brutally struck boundaries but only Skipper David Marshall (12) who was bowled by Zion Gray, of the remaining batsmen got into double figures.

At 85-6 Tutorial were in the ascendency but Daniels, who was willing to charge down the track to bowlers, found a useful partner in Zackary Mootoo and together they took the score 132 before Daniels was bowled by Joel Spooner who also got rid of the technically correct but not too aggressive Mootoo as St Joseph’s lost their last four wickets for 12 runs.

Spooner (2-29) and Gray (2-27) bowled well for Tutorial who lost Brandon Matthews (10) bowled by pacer Marshall at 23-1 before off-spinner Mootoo removed Wayne McPherson (4) two runs later.

Allen, Tutorial’s most accomplished batsman, was put down at point off Mootoo early in his innings and although Keshan Thomas (6) was bowled by Singh and Mootoo induced Spooner (0) to edge a catch to the keeper in the space of a run to leave the score on 53-4, Allen and Green joined forces to repair the damage.

When Allen was bowled by Reshan Clementson at 121-5 and Green was dismissed by Marshall two runs later Tutorial still needed 22 to win with four wickets in hand.

Eyitwoyo Pilgrim (2) had his stumps rocked back by Clementson at 137-7 and nine runs were required to win. But crucial wides and the strange decision by Marshall to take the ball himself instead of allowing Mootoo, who had three overs left in his spell, let Tutorial off the hook.

With eight to get, Gray (7*) and Travis Hendricks (6*) saw their team home with Gray cutting Marshall for four off third ball of the over.

The Georgetown Zone of the competition continues today with the South Zone final at Bourda.