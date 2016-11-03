Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of entries anticipated

With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic scheduled to be played over the weekend, at the Lusignan Course, East Coast Demerara.

During the official Launch which was conducted yesterday, at the Club’s location at Lusignan, Club Captain Chatterpal Deo announced that this year’s Championship could see a record number of participants including golfers from the USA, Canada and Suriname.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Platinum sponsor Digicel Marketing Executive Jacqueline James, Communications Manager Vidya Bijlall-Sanichara, Club President Oncar Ramroop and Secretary Guy Griffith and overseas-based players Roger Rajkumar and Ray Ramroop out of Canada and Mo Shaffie from the USA along with members of the media.

Deo in brief remarks outlined the format of the C/ships, disclosing that unlike last year when they had announced that there will be a Fligh for seniors which did not occur, this time there will be such a category, while the men’s division will be decided on the Gross and Ladies the Net.

He also revealed that there will be daily prizes for outstanding individual performances, adding that general conditions are expected to be sunny and the Greens fast, making it very competitive for golfers.

James in her presentation thanked the Club for once again inviting Digicel to be part of the prestigious event, while emphasising the Company’s committment to the sport which has seen them partner with the entity for over eight years.

She encouraged the youths to not only come out and watch the C/ship, but participate as well, adding that she is certain the LGC doors are always open to those who would like to learn the game.

James shortly before extending thanks to all the visiting participants for renewing their commitment to participate in the C/ships, urged more women to get more involved in the sport.

Club President Ramroop in his opening presentation spoke of the wonderful relationship that exists between the two parties, referring to Digicel as a strong contributor to the sport.

According to Ramroop, the Company has been the epitome of what good corporate responsibility is and commended them for being such.

He also spoke of another sponsor Grand Coastal; an entity he said has remained steadfast in their vow to assist the club and the sport’s development over many years.

Meanwhile, the visiting players all thanked Digicel and the LGC for ensuring that the sport remains relevant on the national sports calendar, adding that they are elated to see the support being offered by prominent members of the corporate community.

While one member (Ramroop) is participating for the first time, Rajkumar and Shaffie, both former champions of the tournament, told the media that the trek to their homeland every year to participate in the C/ship has become somewhat of a pilgrimage, an event they greatly look forward to

Tee-off time is 05:30 hrs.