Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of entries anticipated

Nov 03, 2016 Sports 0

Digicel Marketing Executive Jacqueline James (4TH right) and Communications Manager Vidya Bijlall-Sanichara (on her right) pose with Club President Oncar Ramroop (3rd left), club officials and overseas-based golfers yesterday.

Digicel Marketing Executive Jacqueline James (4TH right) and Communications Manager Vidya Bijlall-Sanichara (on her right) pose with Club President Oncar Ramroop (3rd left), club officials and overseas-based golfers yesterday.

With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic scheduled to be played over the weekend, at the Lusignan Course, East Coast Demerara.
During the official Launch which was conducted yesterday, at the Club’s location at Lusignan, Club Captain Chatterpal Deo announced that this year’s Championship could see a record number of participants including golfers from the USA, Canada and Suriname.
The occasion was graced by the presence of Platinum sponsor Digicel Marketing Executive Jacqueline James, Communications Manager Vidya Bijlall-Sanichara, Club President Oncar Ramroop and Secretary Guy Griffith and overseas-based players Roger Rajkumar and Ray Ramroop out of Canada and Mo Shaffie from the USA along with members of the media.
Deo in brief remarks outlined the format of the C/ships, disclosing that unlike last year when they had announced that there will be a Fligh for seniors which did not occur, this time there will be such a category, while the men’s division will be decided on the Gross and Ladies the Net.
He also revealed that there will be daily prizes for outstanding individual performances, adding that general conditions are expected to be sunny and the Greens fast, making it very competitive for golfers.
James in her presentation thanked the Club for once again inviting Digicel to be part of the prestigious event, while emphasising the Company’s committment to the sport which has seen them partner with the entity for over eight years.
She encouraged the youths to not only come out and watch the C/ship, but participate as well, adding that she is certain the LGC doors are always open to those who would like to learn the game.
James shortly before extending thanks to all the visiting participants for renewing their commitment to participate in the C/ships, urged more women to get more involved in the sport.
Club President Ramroop in his opening presentation spoke of the wonderful relationship that exists between the two parties, referring to Digicel as a strong contributor to the sport.
According to Ramroop, the Company has been the epitome of what good corporate responsibility is and commended them for being such.
He also spoke of another sponsor Grand Coastal; an entity he said has remained steadfast in their vow to assist the club and the sport’s development over many years.
Meanwhile, the visiting players all thanked Digicel and the LGC for ensuring that the sport remains relevant on the national sports calendar, adding that they are elated to see the support being offered by prominent members of the corporate community.
While one member (Ramroop) is participating for the first time, Rajkumar and Shaffie, both former champions of the tournament, told the media that the trek to their homeland every year to participate in the C/ship has become somewhat of a pilgrimage, an event they greatly look forward to
Tee-off time is 05:30 hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of entries anticipated

Digicel 2016 Guyana Open Golf Classic launched -record number of...

Nov 03, 2016

With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s...
Read More
Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Windies eye rare win after Holder career best

Nov 03, 2016

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Nov 03, 2016

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted – Elite League quartet Maintains stance for arbitration

High Handedness of GFF would not be accepted –...

Nov 03, 2016

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76), Chanderpaul (74) & Reifer (69) shine

PCL four-day practice match Hooper (5-76),...

Nov 03, 2016

Soldiers within striking distance of third straight ISAAC title

Soldiers within striking distance of third...

Nov 03, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket Tutorial High are East Zone Champs

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket ...

Nov 03, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch