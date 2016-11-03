Brazilian Military Commander pays courtesy call on President

Military Commander of the North of the Brazilian Armed Forces, General Carlos Alberto Neiva Barcellos, yesterday paid a courtesy call on President David Granger, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

General Barcellos was accompanied by Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier George Lewis, Brazilian Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. LineuPupo De Paula, Colonel Oswaldo Benedito Romao DaSilva and Colonel Emerson DaSilva, both of the Brazilian army and Major Meer Khan of the GDF.

During the meeting, several areas relating to security and territorial integrity as well as the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Brigadier Lewis, in an invited comment, said that the Brazilian team is in Guyana for discussions with the GDF in areas of cooperation, in an effort to build a stronger, friendlier relationship between the two military organisations.