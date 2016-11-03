Brazilian Military Commander pays courtesy call on President

Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Military Commander of the North of the Brazilian Armed Forces, General Carlos Alberto Neiva Barcellos, yesterday paid a courtesy call on President David Granger, at the Ministry of the Presidency.
General Barcellos was accompanied by Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier George Lewis, Brazilian Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. LineuPupo De Paula, Colonel Oswaldo Benedito Romao DaSilva and Colonel Emerson DaSilva, both of the Brazilian army and Major Meer Khan of the GDF.
During the meeting, several areas relating to security and territorial integrity as well as the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.
Brigadier Lewis, in an invited comment, said that the Brazilian team is in Guyana for discussions with the GDF in areas of cooperation, in an effort to build a stronger, friendlier relationship between the two military organisations.
Nov 03, 2016With the number of entries anticipated to exceed 80, defending champions Avinash Persaud (Men) and Shaunella Webster (Ladies) will be hardpressed to retain their individual titles in this year’s...
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
There is a letter carried in the Wednesday edition of the Stabroek News signed by Keith Evelyn. I am assuming it is... more
The spate of blackouts which electricity consumers have to endure cannot be caused by maintenance problems. The lengthy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
Everybody says time flies. From my young days I have been hearing this statement, so much so that at school when I was... more