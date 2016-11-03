Bounty GCC clobber Saints 9-2

Latest update November 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

A player from Old Fort advances towards the Hickers goal area in their encounter on Tuesday at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the feature game of the night, First Division powerhouse Bounty GCC showed no mercy on their opponent Saints who they clobbered 9-2 during the second night of action in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships which continued on Tuesday evening, at the National Gymnasium.
Former national standout Kevin Spencer was the star of the show, combining a very explosive offensive exhibition of scoring prowess with an equally dominating defensive performance for GCC.
He netted five goals to continue his fine run of form so far in the competition and even though the tournament is still in its infancy seems to be a strong candidate for the Most Valuable Player award.
In the opening game of the night, a Second Division encounter between Hikers and Saints, the latter produced a scintillating display to emerge victorious by a 3-0 margin thanks to a heroic performance from Hilmar Chester, who fired in a brace.
The second match was also Second Division, as Old Fort Supersonic went up against Phoenix and they prevailed by a 6-2 margin. Supersonic dominated the first half with three goals (the first by Omar Hopkinson in the very first minute of play), while Phoenix only managed to put one goal on the scoresheet.
The second half mirrored the first, as Supersonic added three more goals in comparison to Phoenix’s one, making Omar Hopkinson and Orin Singh the top goal scorers with two apiece. Sheer skill was showcased by the Supersonic in that match, making their victory a simple task.
Saints tackled GCC Pitbulls in a Second Division tie and the former won 3-2 in what many felt was a nail-biting encounter.
In a Veterans matchup, Antonio’s Hikers battled Old Fort’s Let’s Get Tropical and they came away with a 5-3 win aided by a hat-trick from former national Captain Devin Munroe.
Old Fort then took on 2020 National Junior Men’s team in a First Division clash and scraped a 3-1 victory thanks to a double by Askofu Simon, while Jason De Santos netted the other.
