Alleged thief says he went into yard to quench pit bulls’ thirst

A man who told the court that he was giving water to thirsty pit bulls when he was apprehended on someone’s premises was yesterday remanded to prison on a break and enter and larceny charge, after he appeared before Chief

Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.

It is alleged that on October 31, at Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Junior Alleyne broke and entered the dwelling house of Angelica Singh and stole a quantity of household appliances, all totalling $491,240.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate.

According to the facts presented by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, which stated that on the day in question, the Virtual Complainant was in the upper flat of her home in the bathroom taking a shower when she was alerted by her barking dogs. As a result, the woman decided to look through her bathroom door, when she saw her bedroom door open and suddenly close.

She then stepped out of the bathroom and made checks around the lower flat of her home where she discovered that some of her household appliances were missing. She then saw Alleyne leaving her yard pulling a suitcase behind him with articles from her home.

An alarm was raised and the defendant dropped the suitcase in front of the yard and began running.

Jeffers told the court that Alleyne was soon caught by public-spirited persons and handed over to the police. An investigation was carried out.

Alleyne told the court that on the day in question he was passing the yard when he saw some “thirsty pit bulls” and decided to enter the yard to give them water.

The Chief Magistrate then asked him how he knew the pit bulls were thirsty, to which he responded that he could tell, because he knew.

The Magistrate then asked Alleyne whether he knew the Virtual Complainant and he responded in the negative. He continued to tell the court that he just went to give the pit bulls water and was nowhere in the Virtual Complainant’s house.

He went on to say that after he provided the dogs with water they then rushed him and bit him. “I feel guilty to myself because I don’t know why the pit bulls bite me and I gave them water. I went downstairs all the time, I did not trouble nobody thing. Me ain’t even know dem people.”

Based on his explanation, a not guilty plea was entered, and the barefooted prisoner was remanded to prison. He will make his next court appearance on December 7.