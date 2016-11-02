Latest update November 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Soldiers begin slow march to third consecutive ISAAC title

Nov 02, 2016 Sports 0

-Police facing 42-point deficit with two days left

By Edison Jefford
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) extended their lead against the Guyana Police Force (GPF)

Soldier, Troy Lewis tosses the Discus to secure victory for the Defence Force in the event at Leonora yesterday.

on the second day of the Inter-Services Annual Athletic Championships (ISAAC), beginning a slow march toward a third consecutive title and fourth outright win in six years.
The Soldiers ended yesterday on 350 points ahead of the Police’s 308 points. The Soldiers took an early advantage in the event from the first day on Sunday when they won the Road Relay and the Swimming competitions. Following those events, the Championships continued yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC) at Leonora.
Aniqua Powley defended her Long Jump title from last year with a leap of 5.42m to surprise yet another impressive field yesterday as the Soldiers took maximum points from the event with her team-mate, Nikita Joseph finishing closely in second with 5.41m. Police’s Cindy Fraser stopped a possible sweep with 5.35m for third place.
GDF’s, Shawna Park narrowly missed the podium in the Women’s Long Jump with a final 5.33 metre mark. Seasoned campaigners for Police, Tandika Burgess and Tracy Moses were far below their best yesterday, finishing outside of the top performers.
The Soldiers also finished first and second in the Male Long Jump with Damon Williams getting an upgrade from his third place finish last year. Williams won the contest with team-mate, Lurex Stewart in the second position.
The Soldiers swept the Women’s 3000m with Ashanti Scott winning the event ahead of Cassie Kirton and Alicia Jack. Distance ace, Cleveland Forde then gave them top honours in the Men’s 5000m with Police’s Nathaniel Giddings second and GDF’s Odwin Tudor third.
In another final yesterday, the experienced, Troy Lewis stunned onlookers in his final attempt in the Discus circle when he threw 40.52m to win the event ahead of GPF’s, Warren Duncan, who had led throughout the rounds with 39.57m. However, Lewis relegated Duncan to second with an attempt that caused raucous in the Soldier’s camp.

GDF’s Aniqua Powley soars to victory in the Women’s Long Jump, upsetting an impressive field yesterday at the NTFC at Leonora.

GDF’s Alvin George was third with 37.69m for more dominance on the podium performance for the defending champions. The Guyana Defence Force is marching toward their fifth title over the last six years of the ISAAC battle unless Police can arrest their momentum.
The Soldiers started their ascendancy at ISAAC in 2011 when they won. The following year, the two teams battled to a historic tie before Police won at Eve Leary in 2013. It was the last time the Guyana Police Force won the title.
The Soldiers won in 2014 and last year, and with a 42-point lead heading into today’s third day of competition, the Police will have to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Championships.
The Police certainly have the weapons, but the Soldiers do not surrender leads easily, which sets up a gruelling battle for the Joint-Services title this week.

