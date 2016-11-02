Slingerz FC withdraws from the GFF / Stag Elite League 2016/17

Kaieteur Sport has accessed a copy of a letter sent to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) informing on the withdrawal of Slingrez FC from the Stag Elite League. We will carry the full text of the letter. More on this developing story in a subsequent edition:

GFF President Mr. Wayne Forde

Dear Mr. President,

The Slingerz FC will like to take this opportunity to officially inform you and the Guyana Football Federation of our decision to withdraw from the above captioned League until our request for arbitration is addressed.

Our reason and concerns are as Follows:

1. We are contending that we have invested under the agreed and signed conditions for a two years period of the above league with the GFF under the stewardship of the FIFA Normalization Committee.

2. We are extremely offended by the lack of respect and total disregards shown to us as a member of the Federation.

3. We have written several letters to the Federation between 2015 and 2016 and to date we are yet to receive a response. The only communication we receive are directives from the Federation.

4. We are contesting the high handed method used to suspend Slingerz FC owner and club President Mr. Javed Ali from all meetings adjudicated by the GFF President or any designated member until he apologize to the GFF President, during his representation on behalf of the club investment at the initial meeting held between the Elite clubs and the Federation on Friday September 9, 2016 at the GFF Board Room, with regards to the unexpected change of the original rules and regulations. This also is in contravention to the GFF constitution

5. The changes to the original format without consultation and agreement after we had already budgeted and contracted players based on the original format, Rules and Relegation.

6. The Club seriously objects to the reduction of non-nationals (foreign players) from five (5) to three (3) which was done after the transfer window period and after Slingerz FC had already retained its five (5) foreign players from the first season.

7. The reduction of first place prize money from Eight Million to Six Million

8. Slingerz FC is contesting the inclusion of two teams to the league in breach of the Guyana Football Federation Constitution based on Art. 9:1 and Art. 10:1B and Art. 10:2.The method used (hand pick) is unacceptable when there is other team with club licensing. This single handed approach is not football

9. As a member of the Guyana Football Federation, we do not see it financially wise to attempt to include two teams at this stage of the tryout period of the league. This is against the backdrop that based on the financial report of the league, the league lost millions of dollars of its first year. The Slingerz FC strongly feels that this needed to be corrected before any expansion of the league.

10. Slingerz FC strongly objects to the new proposals of having the Elite teams managing of the game and venue operations and all logistics associated with the game.

11. We have written to the GFF and all stakeholders of the game seeking arbitration, since the Federation continues to ignore us as we are trying to reach out to have this impasse settled that would allow the league to progress as agreed. The President of the Guyana Football Federation during his press conference held on Friday 28 October to announce the start of the league said to the media when asked about arbitration that he see no need for us to engage in any mediation.

We are using all the formal channels at our disposal to resolved this dispute, however, if the GFF Executives continues to disregards our call for arbitration we will be left with no choice but to take legal action against the GFF for its contractual breach and losses our club would have incurred as a result.

For The Game; For The World.

Yours sincerely,

Javed Ali

President (Managing Director),

Collin Aaron

General Manager