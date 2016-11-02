Peyton George pockets COURTS annual Golf Tournament

On Sunday last, as was expected, a highly competitive annual COURTS Golf tournament took place at the Lusignan Golf Club, as a dozen visitors to Guyana for the Guyana international invitational Open Golf tournament,

scheduled for this weekend November 4th, 5th and 6th added to the keen participation as golfers used this event as a warm-up tournament.

COURTS Guyana – the household retail giant in Guyana, with an expressed mission “To give customers total satisfaction and their number one shopping experience every time” – headquartered at 25-26 Main Street, Georgetown, (telephone 592-225-8886) was 23 years old this year, and has been annually supporting golfing in Guyana for nearly ten years.

COURTS Country Manager, Clyde De Haas, since prior to the sponsorship cheque brief hand-over ceremony on Thursday last, had reiterated COURTS commitment to supporting golfing in Guyana, and Golf Club President, Oncar Ramroop, was high in praise for COURTS’ support of Sunday’s match, especially when they had, as it were, to overcome some challenges in order to provide the support this year.

The golfers enthusiastically turned up in great numbers with the pre-Guyana Open competitiveness that has been a characteristic for several years now. But it was veteran Peyton George, who upset all the expectations! According to George “I have not won a tournament since the Guyana Open of 2013, when I won the Best Net in my category! With a 2-year absence from the game my performance dropped, and in fact I have not so far been able to use my Driver with the proficiency I had before, so I ended up playing superbly with my 3-Wood instead of my Driver for this competition. In addition it was just my day! All my play was good!”

At the end of Sunday’s tournament played on the open Medal Play system, winners in the Best Net category were:- 1st – Peyton George (62/25); 2nd – Maurice Solomon (65/25); 3rd – (teenager) Laksmana Ramroop (68/24) (playing from the Ladies Tee-boxes); and 4th – Rabindranath Persaud (70/22).

Best Gross (72) was won by Avinash Persaud, and Nearest to The Pin (7’) was won by Brij Bissessar.

Other golfers whose net play proved noteworthy included Avinash Persaud (70/2) and Aleem Hussain (70/16) – who tied with R. Persaud for 4th but lost to him on the ‘back-9 countback’; Jaipaul Suknanan(71/8); Patrick Prashad (71/9); Mike Gayadin (71/12); and Patanjalee Persaud (71/17). Another spectacular event of the day was a “Hole-in-One” played superbly by Troy Cadogan on Hole 8.

This tournament was shifted from Saturday to Sunday due to Diwali holiday activities in Guyana.