Latest update November 2nd, 2016 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Peyton George pockets COURTS annual Golf Tournament

Nov 02, 2016 Sports 0

On Sunday last, as was expected, a highly competitive annual COURTS Golf tournament took place at the Lusignan Golf Club, as a dozen visitors to Guyana for the Guyana international invitational Open Golf tournament,

The winners pose, (from left) Avinash Persaud, Laksmana Ramroop, Peyton George, Rabindranath Persaud, Maurice Solomon, Brij Bissessar and President Oncar Ramroop after the presentation.

The winners pose, (from left) Avinash Persaud, Laksmana Ramroop, Peyton George, Rabindranath Persaud, Maurice Solomon, Brij Bissessar and President Oncar Ramroop after the presentation.

scheduled for this weekend November 4th, 5th and 6th added to the keen participation as golfers used this event as a warm-up tournament.
COURTS Guyana – the household retail giant in Guyana, with an expressed mission “To give customers total satisfaction and their number one shopping experience every time” – headquartered at 25-26 Main Street, Georgetown, (telephone 592-225-8886) was 23 years old this year, and has been annually supporting golfing in Guyana for nearly ten years.
COURTS Country Manager, Clyde De Haas, since prior to the sponsorship cheque brief hand-over ceremony on Thursday last, had reiterated COURTS commitment to supporting golfing in Guyana, and Golf Club President, Oncar Ramroop, was high in praise for COURTS’ support of Sunday’s match, especially when they had, as it were, to overcome some challenges in order to provide the support this year.
The golfers enthusiastically turned up in great numbers with the pre-Guyana Open competitiveness that has been a characteristic for several years now. But it was veteran Peyton George, who upset all the expectations! According to George “I have not won a tournament since the Guyana Open of 2013, when I won the Best Net in my category! With a 2-year absence from the game my performance dropped, and in fact I have not so far been able to use my Driver with the proficiency I had before, so I ended up playing superbly with my 3-Wood instead of my Driver for this competition. In addition it was just my day! All my play was good!”
At the end of Sunday’s tournament played on the open Medal Play system, winners in the Best Net category were:- 1st – Peyton George (62/25); 2nd – Maurice Solomon (65/25); 3rd – (teenager) Laksmana Ramroop (68/24) (playing from the Ladies Tee-boxes); and 4th – Rabindranath Persaud (70/22).
Best Gross (72) was won by Avinash Persaud, and Nearest to The Pin (7’) was won by Brij Bissessar.
Other golfers whose net play proved noteworthy included Avinash Persaud (70/2) and Aleem Hussain (70/16) – who tied with R. Persaud for 4th but lost to him on the ‘back-9 countback’; Jaipaul Suknanan(71/8); Patrick Prashad (71/9); Mike Gayadin (71/12); and Patanjalee Persaud (71/17). Another spectacular event of the day was a “Hole-in-One” played superbly by Troy Cadogan on Hole 8.
This tournament was shifted from Saturday to Sunday due to Diwali holiday activities in Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

Brathwaite, Holder put West Indies in charge

Brathwaite, Holder put West Indies in charge

Nov 02, 2016

ESPNcricinfo – For the first time on a long, fruitless tour of the UAE, West Indies found themselves ahead in a game, after a stellar century and a spirited bowling effort on the third day in...
Read More
Peyton George pockets COURTS annual Golf Tournament

Peyton George pockets COURTS annual Golf...

Nov 02, 2016

BM Soat Annual GSSF costume steel challenge match on stream

BM Soat Annual GSSF costume steel challenge match...

Nov 02, 2016

PCL four-day practice match …Shiv (49*), Reifer (68*) share unfinished 135 stand as Singh’s XI reach 189-3

PCL four-day practice match …Shiv (49*),...

Nov 02, 2016

Soldiers begin slow march to third consecutive ISAAC title

Soldiers begin slow march to third consecutive...

Nov 02, 2016

Gardner wins ANBF Pro Card

Gardner wins ANBF Pro Card

Nov 02, 2016

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy tournament …Deonarain leads Marian Academy to victory

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy tournament …Deonarain...

Nov 02, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch