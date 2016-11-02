PCL four-day practice match …Shiv (49*), Reifer (68*) share unfinished 135 stand as Singh’s XI reach 189-3

Veteran West Indies Test player Shiv Chanderpaul (49) and Bajan Raymon Reifer (68) have so far shared in an unfinished 135 –run fourth wicket partnership to see Vishaul Singh’s XI to 189-3 when day two of the Professional

Cricket League (CPL) four-day practice game ended yesterday at Everest.

Barnwell’s XI began the day on 273-7 and reached 325 all out with left arm pacer Refier taking 3-42 and left arm spinner Anthony Adams bagging 3-100.

Barnwell added just two runs to his overnight 45 before he was caught behind by Anthony Bramble off Reifer after hitting two fours to leave his team on 283-8.

Former Guyana under-19 batsman Seon Hetymer, overnight on 12, made 30 before he was removed by Essequibian Adams.

When Singh’s XI began their reply Test batsman Rajendra Chandrika (4) was forced to retire hurt when a return from the bowler crashed into his ankle.

West Indies ‘A’ team left-hander Shemron Hetymer edged fellow ‘A’ team pacer Keon Joseph and was caught behind for 4 after getting off the mark with a boundary to leave the score on 27-2.

Singh, who enjoyed a good run of form in Sri Lanka, joined Tagenarine Chanderpaul and together they took the score to 54 before Singh was trapped LBW to Eon Hooper.

Shiv joined his son but the younger Chanderpaul soon touched a catch to West Indies U-19 keeper Tevin Imlach off talented West Indies U-19 Vice-Captain Kemo Paul after making 27 with five fours.

Shiv Chanderpaul and Reifer batted solidly with Reifer being the more aggressive of the pair. He reached his half century from 82 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Chanderpaul has so far reached the boundary six times and cleared it once and will hope to go on to a hundred today when play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs. With him at the crease is Reifer who followed up his good day with the ball by so far hitting four fours and three sixes in his innings. (Sean Devers)