Hamilton’s helmet-trick, Durant and Glasgow’s brace highlight latest round

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

Mahaica Determinators cantered to a huge 7-1 triumph over Buxton Youth Developers on account

of a helmet-trick off the boot of Julius Hamilton when competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League continued at the Golden Grove ground, East Coast Demerara.

Also maintaining brilliant form was the competitions leading goal scorer, Kobe Durant of Buxton Stars in leading his side to victory over Buxton Stars, while another of the tournament’s leading players, BV Triumph United’s Omari Glasgow was also on target in leading his team past Plaisance Panthers.

But the game of the round was Mahaica Determinators’ hammering of Buxton Youth Developers 7-1 largely due to Hamilton’s helmet-trick which was achieved in the 2nd, 46th, 55th, and 85th minutes.

Nicholas Jardine, Martin Wilson and Omari Walters all complimented Hamilton with goals in the 7th, 32nd and 66th minutes, respectively as Mahaica now move to 14 points in the standings while Buxton Stars remain in the penultimate position of the table on 4 points.

Glasgow netted both goals for BV Triumph United in their 2-1 win over Plaisance. Jaheem Hinds had handed Plaisance the lead on 27 minutes and they enjoyed same up until the second half when Glasgow took control of proceedings as he has done on so many occasions in the tournament.

Glasgow rocked the nets in the 56th and 67th minute, unanswered goals which took his team to the win and full points which saw BV overtaking Plaisance in the point’s standings and his personal tally in the competition to 9 goals.

Durant continues to be a threat to all teams in the competition; the lanky player netted both goals in point’s leaders Buxton United’s 2-0 blanking of fellow village side, Buxton Stars. Durant was on target in the 19th and 25th minute and has now increased his tally of goals to 15, 6 more than second placed Glasgow.

Buxton United have maintained pole position on 19 points, while, Ann’s Grove have continued to show marked improvement when they drew with Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club, 1-1. Ann’s Grove took the lead in the 41st minute through a Randy Hamilton goal which was cancelled out in the 74th minute by Bachelor Adventure Paradise’ Teshaun Gordon who ensured his team maintained their second place in the standings with the first draw of the league.