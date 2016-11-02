GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Pepsi Hikers send ominous warning to opposing teams

-GCC Pitbulls also impress

Pepsi Hikers led by a four-goal spree from the lethal Robert France commenced the

defence of their Men’s title with a commanding performance against nemesis GCC Bounty in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships which opened Monday night, at the National Gymnasium.

Apart from France, the reigning champions had players the calibre of Jamaarg Assanah, Aroydy Branford, former national Captain Devin Munroe and Randy Hope in their line-up and their quality of play proved too much for the determined, but evidently weaker GCC unit that predictably lost the game by a 7-2 margin.

Also on target for the winners were Randy Hope; Aroydy Brandford; and Andrew Stewart, while GCC Bounty’s response came off the sticks of Mark Sergeant and Kevin Spencer.

In the first encounter of the evening, Second Division teams GCC Pitbulls proved too ferocious for their opponents Phoenix who they crushed 11-1 with the onslaught due mainly through goals from the sticks of Junior Nationals Kareem McKenzie, Shaquille Leung, Medroy Scotland and former Junior National Trevon Smith, scoring five, three, two and one goals respectively. Rafael Robinson was Phoenix’s lone goal scorer.

Next up was another Second Division match that featured Old Fort Supersonics and Hikers which the former won 4-2.

After a slow start things started to heat up as Old Fort’s Orin Singh scored the first goal of the

match in the 12th minute, but Hikers levelled three minutes later through Shomere Garnett and the scoreline remained locked at 1-1 at the half.

Coming out in the final period, Old Fort Supersonics increased the tempo and fired in three more goals, mere seconds apart, before Hikers answered one last time prior to the final whistle.

The Veteran encounter was up next between Antonio’s Hickers and GCC Vintage and it was one-way traffic in favour of the latter that coasted to a comfortable 6-1 triumph.

James Mentore capitalized on a counterattack in the first minute of play for Antonio’s Hickers, but after that goal GCC Vintage showed their ability with Devin Hooper as their main man.

He added two goals to the reckoning in the second half as his team coasted to a comfortable victory.

Match number four was a clash of the ladies as GCC Spartans met Old Fort Lady Bugs in what was clearly the most closely fought game of the night and it ended in a 2-2 draw.

Carina Moller gave the Spartans the early advantage when she netted a field goal and they took that slim lead to the break.

Moller was not done and she came out in the second stanza and increased their lead with a well taken penalty corner, before Romichelle Brummel begun the comeback for the Lady Bugs, firing in both goals to level the scores that stayed that way until the end.

The fifth match saw First Division teams Old Fort go against Saints in a hotly contested matchup that was eventually won 4-2 by the more experienced Old Fort side.

No goals were scored in the first half, but the game opened nicely in the final period and it was the youthful Saints that went ahead, before Old Fort cranked up the intensity and smacked in four goals off the sticks of Robert Brummel, Deheron Wilkinson and the Simon brothers (Aderemi and Askofu) respectively to seal victory.

The tournament which runs until November 6, continued last night, at the same venue with more matches in the round robin phase.