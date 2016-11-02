Good oral health can help protect the rest of the body – Dental Surgeon emphasises

Oral health is closely linked to general health; the two cannot be delinked. This assertion was yesterday emphasised by Principal Dental Surgeon attached to the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Shameer Ali.

Dr. Ali pointed out that when an individual has bad oral health, they are at risk of developing other health issues. “It is not just about oral health or the mouth only…for example even gum disease is known to be a factor that could make it very difficult for some persons to control their diabetes,” the Dental Surgeon explained.

He said that “some people may even be on medication that are ideally prescribed for their condition but still cannot control their diabetes, simply because of the presence of gum diseases.”

But there are even more daunting health conditions that have been influenced by gum disease. Dr. Ali spoke of heart disease and even premature births being linked to gum disease too. In the case of premature birth, he disclosed that it has been substantiated that this could be triggered by bacteria that infect the mouth causing gum disease.

“There are a lot of things that are linked to oral health and for too long people have not been associating this with general health, but the mouth is in fact the beginning part of your whole alimentary system…so oral health is extremely important,” Dr. Ali related.

It is for this reason, the Dental Surgeon disclosed, that it is important that people strive to not neglect their oral health. “A dentist or a dental personnel can detect signs of other diseases, generally diseases in the body…for example, the early signs of the HIV infection can sometimes be seen in the oral cavity even before an individual develop other symptoms…that person might become sick months later, but the evidence of the disease could be seen in their mouths,” said Dr. Ali.

According to the Dental Surgeon, there are certain infections in the mouth that have been directly linked to the presence of HIV. “There is a type of gingivitis that occurs in a person who is HIV positive…there is a kind of red band that is not usual, and that alone can suggest the presence of HIV.”

Once detected, this could allow for an individual to be exposed to counselling sessions to prepare them for the possibility of being diagnosed with the disease if they have not been diagnosed already. Early detection, Dr. Ali said, could essentially cater to the commencement of early treatment.

He revealed further that there are other oral conditions that could develop that could be the results of other underlying diseases.

“There are things that we can pick out from a gum infection. If you are treating somebody for a gum infection and it is not improving…if they are doing all the right things and taking the right medications, maybe there are underlying causes, and therefore it is the dentist who is sometimes the first health personnel to detect the presence of a disease in a patient,” said Dr. Ali.

However, the most common dental problem that is detected by dental personnel in Guyana and other parts of the world is that of dental caries.

Dental caries is the scientific name for tooth decay. It is also referred to as simply caries or cavities, and is characterised by a breakdown of teeth due to activities of bacteria. The cavities could manifest in colours of yellow or black. And according to Dr. Ali, “it is estimated that every single person on the face of the earth will experience dental caries at least once in their lifetime…so it is a serious issue, and there is lots of work for us to do out there to address this problem,” he related.

He noted that while dental caries is treatable, the main aim should be at preventing it altogether.

But another issue that the dental personnel are required to tackle ever so often is that of periodontal or gum disease. This is in fact the second most common problem found in dentistry.

Given the far-reaching implications of bad oral health, Dr. Ali underscored that it is therefore very essential that people embrace good oral hygiene. This, he said, will translate to brushing and flossing on a daily basis. He however assured that while this could help to reduce the prevalence of gum disease, the build up of tartar and plaque could still occur thus the need for persons to visit the dentist at least every six months.

“Visit the dentist and we will see your problem when it is very small…don’t wait until it is bad. When you come we can do a cleaning and help prevent a big problem from even occurring,” Dr. Ali assured.