GCB/MOE National School’s Cricket …Singh all-round brilliance gives Chase Academy North title

Lenora, Parika also lift zone titles yesterday

By Sean Devers

Three Zone Finals were played yesterday in the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30 overs cricket competition, with the match of the day being played at Bourda between Chase Academy and Christ Church Secondary.

Chase, National Defending Champions, were led by a brilliant century and incisive medium pace bowling by Guyana U-17 player Sachin Singh and another useful performance by fellow National U-17 all-rounder and Chase’s Skipper Ashmead Nedd.

Singh blasted 115 from 100 balls with 15 fours and a six to register his second ton of the tournament, while Nedd scored 62 which was his second fifty. The pair shared in a 130-run third wicket stand to lead Chase to 230-5, the highest total in the tournament.

Singh (6-14) and Nedd (2-14) returned with the ball to bundle out Christ Church for 45 as only National U-17 opener Alphius Bookie (10) reached double figures in the one-sided final.

Lester Cupidore (0) was bowled by off-spinner Aaron Beharry who opened the bowling and Chase were 1-1 after Bookie put down a difficult catch off the first ball Singh had faced.

Singh, with scores of 101, 79* and 39 in his previous innings, came down the track to Beharry who got one to turn slightly away from the left-hander, missed a probing defensive push and was badly miss-stumped by Raheem Oliver on five as Christ Church lost the game in the first four overs.

Singh gradually began to find his rhythm and stroked Bookie for a bullet-like boundary before Garrick Persaud delicately late cut a quicker ball from Beharry for four to start what was to be a 95-run partnership which included an array of audacious shots all around the lightening fast outfield.

Watched by good support from students from both teams in steaming heat, Singh rocked back and pounded Beharry to the cover boundary before flicking Ariel Tilku to the fine-leg ropes when he strayed on leg stump.

The 50 was posted in 8.2 overs and Singh pounced on Tilku and pulled him for four and clipped him through mid-wicket for consecutive boundaries and the in-form batsmen were already making Christ Church pay dearly for giving him early chances.

Persaud drove Tilku sweetly to the cover boundary before he was LBW to Ngozi Tzedeq for 22 in the 13th over just after Singh’s 50 was posted from 50 balls with eight fours.

Nedd got going by tucking Tzedeq and cutting Tilku for boundaries and their partnership blossomed. Singh soon reached his hundred from 94 balls with 13 fours, while Nedd’s 50 took 46 balls and included six fours.

Singh hit Bookie for the game’s first six in the 28th over and Nedd clobbered him for six in the same over before Renaldo Mohamed removed them both in the final over to end with 3-38.

At DCC in a South Zone encounter, Lodge Secondary, despite a slight stutter with one run to get, beat Tucville by four wickets.

Godfrey Phillips followed up his century at Bourda with a top score of 47 with five fours and three sixes but only Daren Daley (14) and Julian Bamfield (10) reached double figures to see Tucville to 112 in 9.2 overs. Off-spinner Akemo Marks grabbed 7-32 for Lodge who reached 113-5 with two overs to go.

Akeem Williams (35) and Tuvston Gordon (34) added 71 for the third wicket before Williams was bowled by Leon Chesney at 94-4, while Marlon Boele ‘mankaned’ Gordon who backed up too far and was run out by the bowler with the scores tied as two wickets fell at 112.

At Zeeburg, Parika Secondary beat Vergenoegen Secondary in the East Bank Essequibo Final and Lenora Secondary defeated CI in West Coast Zone Final.