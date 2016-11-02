GCB Scotiabank Kiddy tournament …Deonarain leads Marian Academy to victory

By Zaheer Mohamed

A fine all-round performance by Romeo Deonarain guided Marian Academy to victory

over St. Angela’s when the Georgetown zone of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy progression one cricket continued recently at the National Resource Centre play field.

Deonarain grabbed 2-7 as St. Angela’s were bowled out for 71, taking first strike; Carl Jacobs made 12. Marian Academy replied with 74-3. Deonarain struck six fours in scoring 30, while Lamar Austin made 12.

Enterprise Primary beat Tucville Primary by eight runs.

Enterprise primary batted first and managed 88-7 off their allocation of 14 overs with Keenan Richards scoring 24, Adrian Prince 15, Julius Ross 14 and Tanya Mohabir 13; Omary Roberts took 2-13 and Jinelle Joseph 2-14.

Tucville Primary responded with 80-7. Josia Beresford got 17 and Cassidy Carter made 14; Trishall Rodman took 2-13.

St. Pius overcame West Ruimveldt by six runs. St. Pius scored 45-2 taking first turn at the crease. Donna Lowe got 16 and Colin Mc Donald 12. West Ruimveldt were sent packing for 39 in reply. D. Harper made nine. Lowe, Daniel Hassey and Akeem Pereira picked up two wickets each.

St. Stephen’s thumped Ketley. Ketley Primary scored 160-4, taking first knock. Quancy Marks stroked 67, while Ian Ward and Enoch Munroe made 30 each. St. Stephen’s knocked off the required target without loss. Cole and McIntosh (only name provided) made 90 and 50 respectively.

Stella Maris defeated St. Gabriel’s by 110 runs. Stella Maris made 124, batting first, while St. Gabriel were bowled out for 14.

Bel Air beat North Georgetown by 16 runs. Bel Air took first strike and posted 127. Isaacs Rowley made 14. North Georgetown got 111 all out in reply.

On the West Coast of Demerara, Leonora batted first and scored 126-4 with Sherwin Clarke scoring 40. Meten-Meer- Zorg responded with 127-2. D. Rudolph scored 39 not out and S. Thakurdat an unbeaten 25.