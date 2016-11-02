Latest update November 2nd, 2016 12:50 AM

Charges read to shot robbery suspect in court yard

Nov 02, 2016

Eighteen-year-old Mark Anthony yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a stretcher to answer to several charges instituted against him.

Magistrate Delon Bess (backing camera) reads charges to shot robbery suspect Mark Anthony as he lies on a stretcher in the Georgetown Magistrates Courts’ yard.

Magistrate Delon Bess had to leave his courtroom and go downstairs in the court yard to read the charges to the injured suspect.
The first charge stated that on September 26 at Georgetown, Anthony discharged a loaded firearm at Police officer Roger Pilgrim with the intent to maim, disfigure or to cause him grievous bodily harm. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The second charge read that on the same day in question, at Laing Avenue, he robbed Tevin Williams of one I-phone valued $47,000 and one Blackberry cellular phone valued $20,000 which amounted to $67,000, while being armed with a gun. He was again not required to plead to the indictable charge.
Finally, the court heard that on the same day in question, Anthony had in his possession one .38 revolver, three matching rounds and one .38 spent shell, he pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.
According to the facts presented by Police Prosecutor Kevin London, on the day in question, around 22:50 hrs, Police officer Pilgrim was in the company of his friends sitting in a car.
He was in dressed in civilian clothing and was travelling east along the West Ruimveldt Front Road when the defendant confronted him and discharged several rounds in the air. As a result the Police officer returned fire, hitting the accused who fell to the ground.
The police officer was able to relieve the defendant of his firearm. A further search was conducted and the phones were recovered.
Anthony and Pilgrim were both taken to the hospital to received medical treatment for their injuries.
Anthony was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on November 15.

