Cabinet engages GuySuCo on sugar industry’s future

Members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), yesterday

afternoon engaged President David Granger and his Cabinet members on the current status of operations at the organisation, as well as future plans.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Cabinet was treated to a full presentation by Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo, Errol Hanoman and Chairman of the Board, Professor Clive Thomas.

“At the close of the presentation, President Granger said that the report will be thoroughly examined and discussed at Cabinet in an effort to make a determination on the industry, which will be beneficial to all concerned,” the ministry said.

The state-owned corporation is facing tough times, chalking up consecutive years of losses, and unable to pay increases to its workers.

Government has been bailing it out to the tune of billions of dollars annually.