WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

WJ Enterprise of Regent Street, under its Croxley Copy Paper, has partnered with the

Nasheena Narine (second left) of WJ Enterprise presents the cheque to GFSCA President, Ramchand Ragbeer in the presence of Ricky Deonarain (left) and Wayne Jones.

Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) for the staging of the Guyana Softball Cup 6 which will commence on Friday at several venues in the city.
The entity’s representative, Nasheena Narine, presented a cheque to members of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association at a simple ceremony held yesterday at its Regent Street location.
Narine said the management and staff are happy to be part of the tournament and she is confident it will be a successful one.
President of the GFSCA Ramchand Ragbeer thanked the company for its support, stating that the stage is set for yet another successful tournament.
Wayne Jones of the GFSCA related that another weekend of tense softball competition is guaranteed, adding that the overseas teams are coming well prepared to tackle their Guyanese counterparts.
The tournament, which has attracted a total of 24 teams in the Male Open and Male Masters categories, will conclude under lights on Sunday at the DCC ground in Queenstown. Admission to the finals is $1,000 and action is set to bowl off at 11:00hrs.
The teams will be vying for lucrative prizes, as well as some lovely trophies sponsored by Trophy Stall, while fans will be given a chance to win one of four trips for two to Baganara, Arrowpoint, Aruwai and Kaieteur/Orinduik falls compliments of Survival Travel Agency. All patrons need to do is retain their half tickets and listen on the PA system for their number to be called.
Ten hampers will also be up for grabs. Regal of Georgetown are the defending champions for both the male Open and Master’s categories.
The tournament has attracted corporate support from Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Survival Group of Business, Steve’s Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta Soft Drinks, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, WJ Enterprise and Mike’s Pharmacy.

