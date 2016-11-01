When do the driver’s licences of Jagdeo and Ramotar expire?

Since the APNU-AFC Coalition came to power, because of a concatenation of mistakes, people would pass me in their cars and yell out; ‘Fredaay, Fredaay, dis government doing wrang things maan.” I hear that quiet often. Yesterday, I got two such receptions; one as I was coming out of the supermarket and the second one by the coconut water vendor at Orange Walk and North Road. Normally, they just pass and make the remarks; there is no scope to discuss any topic.

When I do get the chance to talk to such folks, I try my best not to defend the wrong things the Government is doing. I concede some silly things are being done. I cannot accept the humongous hike for certain governmental services and public documents; the banning of used tyres; the removal of financial help for diabetics requiring dialysis etc. But I will be bold to say that in seventeen months of power, it is unconscionable, dishonest and irrational to ask the new regime to resuscitate Guyana after the enormous breakdown caused by fifteen years of the political philistinism of Jagdeo and Ramotar.

I want to ask those folks who would call out to me to tell me how badly the Coalition is performing, whether they were satisfied with the humiliation and mistreatment of an entire nation by these two presidents. Any journalist who knows nothing or has no idea of what and where Guyana is, and who walks into the GRA, would think that there was a civil war and people are hustling to get documents to get out of the country.

Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Mr. Donald Ramotar have no moral right to speak about lack of performance by the new government, and should have that right taken away from them. Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar failed this country in ways that were horrible, terrible and depraved. The angst is driven into your soul like a stake into the heart of a vampire when you think that between these two incompetents, they shared fifteen years of power.

When Jagdeo was erroneously made president through the fascist instincts of Janet Jagan, it took an entire day to get a passport application and a driver’s licence processed. That was only the initial stage. A birth certificate took six months, and you were lucky if you got yours in six months.

Jagdeo got presidential authority in August 1999. He officially went out of office in 2011. On the day he demitted office, absolutely nothing changed at the GRA, the Office of Birth and Deaths and the Passport Office. The same Jagdeo did for Ramotar what Janet Jagan did for him in 2011, when he engineered Ramotar into the presidential slot to lead the PPP into national elections.

Each time these two failures open their propagandistic mouth to criticize a government that is a mere seventeen months old, one is uncontrollably compelled to ask these two misfits what service they brought to this nation during their hegemony. After the defeat in 2011, the barefacedness of Ramotar and Jagdeo took on morbid heights.

Ramotar said the 2011 election was rigged and PPP supporters took victory for granted and did not go to the ballot stations to vote. In 2015 Jagdeo told his misguided supporters that the PPP lost because of arrogance of party workers.

From 2011 to the current date, these two men have been so morally unkempt, morally repugnant and ethically repulsive, that to offer an apology for the national humiliation they caused is beyond them. Their little prince, Khurshid Sattaur at the GRA, rented a tent, put it in the yard of the GRA compound, and hundreds of persons sat there waiting to get into the GRA building to simply submit two types of documents – application for a driver’s licence, renewal of the licence.

These two men left the presidency in 2015 after fifteen years of absolute power, and that tent with those hundreds of applicants was still there. And to think that these two men are holding press conferences and writing newspaper letters denouncing bad governance of a new administration that is just seventeen months in office.

So we come now to the question that forms the caption of this column.

Do you think Jagdeo will put his behind on a plastic chair under that tent and wait five hours to submit his renewal papers? Do you think Ramotar will sit on one of those seats and endure five hours to get his licence renewed? They are going to use their contacts. But surely, can’t they offer the nation a simple apology?