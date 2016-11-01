Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence Force retains dominance

Coach, Terrence Poole, boxers, Joel Williamson, Akiel Mounter the best in their categories

Three nights of fistic fury reached a delectable climax with several action packed

duels and when the smoke had cleared the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) had accumulated 16 points to retain the accolade of top gym from their arch-rivals, the Republican Boxing Gym (RBG), with 7 points, when the curtains were lowered on the Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, on Sunday evening.

GDF coach, Terrence Poole, was awarded the best coach prize, while Rose Hall Jammer Boxing Gym (RHJ) lightweight (elite) pugilist, Joel Williamson, pounded out a unanimous verdict over Rhondel Douglas (GDF) and was crowned champion of his division. He was later adjudged the best boxer of his category, supplementing a win over Triston Brown (GDF) in their semi-finals clash on the inaugural night.

Akiel Mounter of the Essequibo Boxing gym (EBG) turned in a superb display of aggression and counterpunching to defeat Shekel Damon (FYF) and take the (youth) middleweight championship; he was also adjudged the best boxer of his category.

The Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) did not place among the top gyms but their only

finalist, Richard Subratte, represented well and came away with a TKO victory over Victor Low (GDF) in a fight of skill and wits. The youngster of the FYF enjoyed a good first round after jolting his man with 2 right crosses and on both occasions the referee conducted a mandatory 8 count. A slimly built boxer, Subratte hardly looked as though he packed a punch but looks proved deceiving when he rushed out in the second round and peppered his opponent with stiff crosses. Low tried valiantly to stay in contention but the FYF boxer kept him at bay with long jabs and crosses. The round was winding down when Subratte stepped in and slammed home a 4 punch combination that sent Low reeling for the referee to intervene with another mandatory 8 count at the end of which she determined that the soldier was too hurt to continue at 2:45secs of the second frame.

Julious Kesney (RHJ) started out as the crowd favourite in his bout against Kevin Allicock (REP) but the latter fighter might have surprised him after opting to advance early in the first round. Kesney chose to box around while pausing momentarily to deliver right crosses and hooks but it was obvious that he was experiencing problems with his timings as several punches failed to find their mark. He, nevertheless, trudged forward but Allicock kept him at bay with several pinpoint jabs and crosses.

Kesney enjoyed a favourable final round while advancing and scoring to Allicock’s body and head. The RHJ pugilist further benefitted after the referee deducted a point from Allicock’s score after he had infringed the rules. Kesney upped the ante but with little time, compounded by earlier lapses, the job of catching up proved herculean and he dropped a close split decision.

Two soldiers, Tefon Green and Clairmont Gibson, clashed for the bantamweight (elite) crown and it seemed as though the two had an old grievance to settle. Both rushed out at the bell with flailing fists but it was Gibson who seemed to be on top of the situation. It was during an early exchange that Green connected to his opponent’s head and appeared to have hurt his hand. The referee performed a cursory inspection and ordered the resumption and while Green returned to the fray and made it to the end of the first stanza, he was grimacing in pain.

Gibson smelt blood and attacked from the onset of the second round, punching away on a hapless Green, who was somewhat handicapped by his injury. The effort to remain in contention proved too much for Green and after a vicious assault, the referee subjected him to a mandatory 8 count. Less than one minute later, Gibson connected with a crunching blow to Green’s temple and the referee was once again called into duty. She then waved the contest off after assessing Green’s plight.

Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis (GDF) has had a productive tournament and continued his winning ways after winning the (elite) jnr/welterweight title after pounding out a unanimous verdict over his gym mate, Aquancy Harvey. One of the most accomplished boxers in the tournament, Lewis had to dig deep to overcome Harvey after the latter fighter aggressively advanced and forced him to back away defensively. Lewis managed to assess the situation well and kept his man at bay with long right crosses. The ploy paid dividends and Lewis forced the referee to count his man twice in the second round after delivering jolting blows.

Harvey did manage to score with some blows of his own but found the fleet footed Lewis too fast to pin down. Lewis then upped the ante and scored liberally to the bell to cart off the spoils.

The REP may have come in second but the performance of its welterweight pugilist, Joshua Joseph, stood out and should be lauded. Joseph entered the ring as the novice and intermediate champion and nurtured high hopes of clinching the triple feat. He fought Marley Ross (GDF) and turned in a courageous and determined display to come out successful. A disciplined fighter, Joseph fought his way into the finals after defeating another soldier, Lorex Cummings, in the semi-finals. He employed a two fisted attack that kept his opponent on the back foot and eventually did his gym proud after clinching the victory unanimously.

Policeman, Dennis Thomas, had little trouble disposing of Joshua Fraser (GDF) in their middleweight shindig. Brimming with confidence, Thomas seemed relaxed as he picked his punches in the early stages of the bout. Fraser never looked the part and spent most of that round seeking refuge behind highly held guards.

Thomas continued his demolition job into the second round and utilized his reach to good advantage. He appeared not to be in a hurry to close off the fight but turned up the heat just after the halfway stage of the round. Several clouts later, the referee decided to step in and after administering the mandatory count on Fraser, decided to halt the one sided contest. The time was 2:35secs of the second frame.

Earlier in the night, Jamal Eastman (RHJ) turned up the heat on Republican, Ryan Albert and after pounding away on the defenseless body and head of his opponent, forced the referee to count his man before waving the bout off at 2:28secs of the inaugural round.

Markember Pierre (GDF) literally bullied his gym mate, Aluko Bess, into submission to win a unanimous verdict in their light/heavyweight affair while Republican, Jason ‘AK 47’ Barker, ‘opened fire’ on his gym mate, Bryan Leitch and shot him to pieces to win the heavyweight title. The final bout of the night, a super/heavyweight clash between soldiers, Floyd Cato and Renee Lewis, lasted for just one round during which time, neither pugilist seem to want to hurt the other. Cato saved the crowd the monotony when he opted to quit on his stool at the end of the first round.

The fighters relax for a bit but will be required to put up their guards soon as they prepare to travel to Suriname and Barbados for two important tournaments within the next two months.