STAG / WDFA Senior League …Uitvlugt Warriors win battle of the titans against Den Amstel

Exactly as was predicted, the Uitvlugt Warriors / Den Amstel clash produced the anticipated

fireworks when the two rivals clashed in the feature match of as double header on Sunday last at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

When the dust was settled after 90 minutes of enthralling exchanges, the home team were left licking their wounds as the visitors walked away happy, 2-1 winners. The opening match saw Golden Warriors in a golden performance, thumping Beavers 2-0.

Delon Layne was the star of the Golden Warriors show scoring both their goals in the first half. He was on target in the 6th and 37th minute.

The Den Amstel / Uitvlugt clash brought out the best of both sides and such was the intensity that the first 45 minutes was drought like in nature as neither team were able to outfox the other’s defence.

But in the first minute of the second half, the home team cantered into the lead when Gavin Graham’s shot settled at the back of the Uitvlugt nets. And yes, the home crowd went wild as they now were in the lead, their rivals from Uitvlugt having to remain silent as they celebrated.

But the Uitvlugt players and fans silence would not have been for too long as they worked overtime to knot the score and that was achieved in the 62nd minute thanks to a goal off the boot of the dependable Keion Duke.

It was a momentum that the visitors made work for them as they smartly built on it. Six minutes later the winning goal was scored when another stalwart, Jamal Petty rocked the nets to the delight of the Uitvlugt fans as the home team fans were now silenced.

The remaining minutes saw fierce exchanges as Uitvlugt were able to defend their one goal advantage to walk away with full points and another victory over their arch rivals.