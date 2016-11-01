Shocking twist in Bartica massacre trial…‘Fine Man’ gang member pleads guilty to murders

More than eight years after two separate massacres- at Bartica and Lusignan- stunned the nation to the core, it appears that families of the victims will finally receive some justice.

This is because a gunman in Rondell ‘Fine Man’ Rawlins gang has thrown in the towel.

Pleading guilty yesterday to the February 17, 2008 murders at Bartica was Michael Preston Caesar, who also goes by the aliases of “Capone” and “Deon Cort”.

He had been committed to High Court for trial before Justice Roxanne George but before the jury could be impaneled today, Caesar appeared to gamble for leniency and even possibly turning the star witness.

He pleaded guilty yesterday to 12 murders. With Guyana unwilling to resume hanging, as the death penalty, Caesar is more than likely hoping for a reduction of his sentence which could be 40 years or more.

He had been charged with the murders of 30-year-old Zaheer Zakir, Shane Fredericks, 35, Ron Osborne, Dexter Adrian, 37, Irving Ferreira, 72, Abdool Yassin Jr., Deonarine Singh, 54, Errol Thomas, Ronald Gomes, Irwin Gilkes, 42, Ashraf Ally Khan, 45, and Baldeo Singh, 54.

Caesar was captured in earlier 2009, in Suriname, one year after being on the run.

For the Bartica massacre, Caesar was jointly charged with Mark Royden, called Durant or Smallie; Clebert Reece, called Chi Chi; Dennis Williams, called Anaconda, and Roger Anthony Simon, called Goat Man.

Months after that Bartica massacre, security officials, in the face of the shocking murders, hunted down the notorious ‘Fine Man’ Rawlins and killed him and another high-profile wanted man, Jermaine ‘Skinny’ Charles, at Timehri. Another man, identified as Sean Grant, called ‘Troyee’ was also shot dead in the gunfight at Timehri.

From reports yesterday, it appears that at least one other of the men charged with the Bartica Massacres may also be ready to plead guilty for his role in the slaughter.

In March 2009, Caesar had also been charged with 11 murders for his role in the January 2008 Lusignan massacre.

It was alleged that Caesar, on January 26, 2008 at Track “A” Lusignan, East Coast Demerara murdered Shazam Mohamed; Clarence Thomas, his son Ron, 11, and daughter Vanessa, 12; Mohandai Gourdat 32 and her two children Seegobin, four years old, and Seegopaul Harrilall 10; Shalem Baksh, 52; Rooplall Seecharan 56, his daughter Raywattie Ramsingh, 11, and his wife Dhanrajie called Sister 52. Howard Thomas, 19; Nadir Mohamed, 48 and Roberto Thomas, five years old.

Caesar had reportedly told investigators in 2009 that he was indeed involved with ‘Fine Man’ Rawlins gang. Caesar allegedly told investigators that he had known Rawlins for quite a while.

He said that in January 2008 he was contacted by Rawlins who told him that he had some ‘revenge’ work to carry out in Lusignan.

It was always believed that Rawlins was angered by the apparent inaction of the security forces to the disappearance of the mother of his child, Teneisha Morgan.

The stage was set for the Bartica massacre High Court trial began last month with only two of the accused having attorneys. The other three told the court that they intended to get attorneys even if they are state assigned.

The men had appeared in the Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fazil Azeez.

A total of 37 witnesses, including civilians, were called to give evidence.

The matter, prosecuted by Special Prosecutor K. Juman Yassin, was concluded in less than ten months before the men were committed to stand trial in the High Court.

On the night of February 17, 2008, at approximately 21:40 hours some 20 gunmen attacked Bartica, slaughtering one dozen people, including three policemen, during an hour-long strafing.

It was reported that the gunmen attacked the police station first, killing three policemen and freeing prisoners.

They then took the vehicle assigned to the police station and went on a rampage, terrorising the community and murdering nine others. According to reports, the gunmen arrived in the area by boat and departed in similar fashion taking with them firearm they had grabbed from the police station and from a mining company.